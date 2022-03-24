IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop All Day: 23 problem-solving finds we can’t live without

These are the top girl names that start with 'K'

Parents-to-be looking for popular "K" names have quite a few options to consider.
The Kardashian family put full-family "K" names on the map.
The Kardashian family put full-family "K" names on the map.Getty Images
/ Source: TODAY
By Kait Hanson

Looking for girl names that start with "K"? You are not alone.

According to baby naming consultant Pamela Redmond of the baby name website Nameberry, parents-to-be seeking a letter-specific moniker are not unusual.

"Sometimes parents want a certain first letter to honor a family member or other namesake," Redmond told TODAY Parents.

Redmond explained sometimes a certain first letter just sounds good with a family's last name.

"Some parents might choose a first letter based on initials," she said.

Related: These are the coolest old lady names for baby girls

Redmond also revealed there are "definitely" trends when it comes to letter naming.

"Certain initials come and go," Redmond said. "J names were huge in the '80s, which became K names in the '90s and early 2000s, followed by L names, which have been popular with millennial parents."

Top girl names that start with K

Parents seeking a popular baby name that starts with "K" for their little girl have more than a few options.

From Nameberry's "Top 1000" list, 24 baby girl names begin with the letter "K":

  1. Kaia
  2. Kayla
  3. Kiara
  4. Keziah
  5. Kiki
  6. Kiera
  7. Katherine
  8. Keira
  9. Katie
  10. Karen
  11. Kate
  12. Kira
  13. Kai
  14. Kinsley
  15. Kit
  16. Kennedy
  17. Kathleen
  18. Kara
  19. Kyla
  20. Kylie
  21. Kavya
  22. Kendall
  23. Kelly
  24. Kyra

Related:


Experts: Unique baby name could make a creative kid

Sept. 3, 201501:03
Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a contributing writer for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram.