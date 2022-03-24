These are the top girl names that start with 'K'

Looking for girl names that start with "K"? You are not alone.

According to baby naming consultant Pamela Redmond of the baby name website Nameberry, parents-to-be seeking a letter-specific moniker are not unusual.

"Sometimes parents want a certain first letter to honor a family member or other namesake," Redmond told TODAY Parents.

Redmond explained sometimes a certain first letter just sounds good with a family's last name.

"Some parents might choose a first letter based on initials," she said.

Related: These are the coolest old lady names for baby girls

Redmond also revealed there are "definitely" trends when it comes to letter naming.

"Certain initials come and go," Redmond said. "J names were huge in the '80s, which became K names in the '90s and early 2000s, followed by L names, which have been popular with millennial parents."

Top girl names that start with K

Parents seeking a popular baby name that starts with "K" for their little girl have more than a few options.

From Nameberry's "Top 1000" list, 24 baby girl names begin with the letter "K":

Kaia Kayla Kiara Keziah Kiki Kiera Katherine Keira Katie Karen Kate Kira Kai Kinsley Kit Kennedy Kathleen Kara Kyla Kylie Kavya Kendall Kelly Kyra

Related: