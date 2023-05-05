Isabella, Ira and Ingrid ... oh my! There are no shortage of girl names that start with "I" for parents-to-be.

The most recent data from the Social Security Administration indicates there has only been one girl name that starts with "I" in the top five over the past century: Isabella. The most recent data shows Isabella ranks at spot No. 7, while Isla (No. 33) and Ivy (No. 49) round out the top 50 girl names.

According to the SSA, Isabella cracked the top ten in 2004 and has remained a top name for girl babies ever since.

Famous female personalities with “I” names include: Isla Fisher, Idina Menzel, Issa Rae, Iggy Azalea, Irina Shayk, Iman, Ida B. Wells, Ivanka Trump, Indira Varma and Iris Apatow.

Celebrities who have given their baby girls "I" names include: Ilaria (Alec Baldwin), Ilya Vue (Ashley Scott), Isabel (Shia LaBeouf), Iceland (Gucci Mane), Isabella (Matt Damon), Isabelle (Kerry Washington), Isla Rose (Dale Earnhardt Jr.), Ivey (Jamie Lynn Spears) and Izzy (Eddie Murphy).

100 Girl Names That Start With "I"

Whether you are inspired by classic "I" names or want to lean in to a more modern name, here are 100 girl names that start with “I” to consider for your baby daughter: