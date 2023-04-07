IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

100 girl names that start with 'H'

From Harriet to Hadley, "H" names for girls are on the rise.
Portrait of a cute baby girl sitting on a picnic blanket outdoors.
Not set on Helen? There are so many "H" names for girls for parents to consider.SrdjanPav / Getty Images
/ Source: TODAY
By Kait Hanson

For parents picking girl names that start with "H," classic choices like Hannah or Hope may be at the top of the list, but don't rule out modern "H" names like Hayden and Hallie.

According to the most recent data from the Social Security Administration, one girl name that starts with "H" currently ranks in the top 10 of all baby girl names. The winning moniker? Harper.

Since 1922, Hannah, Heather and Helen have also held top spots for girls. In the last 100 years, SSA reports there have been 584,461 baby girls named Helen and 524,171 named Heather.

Famous female personalities with "H" names include: Harriet Tubman, Helen Mirren, Halle Berry, Hilary Swank, Hayden Panettiere, Heidi Klum, Haley Lu Richardson, Hailey Baldwin and Harper Lee.

TODAY’s Hoda Kotb shares an “H” name with both of her daughters, Hope and Haley. Other celebrities who have chosen "H" names for the daughters include: Halo (Nick Cannon), Harlow (Nicole Richie), Harper (Tiffani Thiessen), Hattie (Tori Spelling), Hazel (John Krasinski), Helen (Robert De Niro), Honey (Sadie Robertson), Honor (Jessica Alba) and Hannah (Bill Hader).

100 Girl Names That Start With 'H'

Whether you are inspired by classic names or want to lean in to a more modern name, here are 100 girl names that start with "H" to consider for your new daughter:

  • Harper
  • Hazel
  • Hannah
  • Hailey
  • Hadley
  • Harmony
  • Hope
  • Harlow
  • Haven
  • Hayden
  • Harley
  • Hallie
  • Heidi
  • Helen
  • Hattie
  • Holly
  • Haisley
  • Heaven
  • Helena
  • Hanna
  • Haley
  • Henley
  • Holland
  • Hadassah
  • Halle
  • Halo
  • Hadlee
  • Harlee
  • Hana
  • Hunter
  • Harmoni
  • Hadleigh
  • Haylee
  • Harriet
  • Heavenly
  • Harleigh
  • Hailee
  • Hensley
  • Heather
  • Honesty
  • Hollis
  • Harlem
  • Hollyn
  • Honey
  • Hafsa
  • Haddie
  • Harlyn
  • Honor
  • Hartley
  • Hilary
  • Haizley
  • Harlynn
  • Hendrix
  • Harlie
  • Hailie
  • Halston
  • Harmonie
  • Havana
  • Hayes
  • Henrietta
  • Haya
  • Hazley
  • Harbor
  • Haislee
  • Hindy
  • Hadassa
  • Huntleigh
  • Harlowe
  • Hellen
  • Haidyn
  • Hollie
  • Honesti
  • Haylie
  • Hermione
  • Harmonee
  • Hayleigh
  • Haylen
  • Hennessy
  • Havyn
  • Hosanna
  • Hudsyn
  • Huntley
  • Hayzel
  • Haniya
  • Heiress
  • Henny
  • Hayven
  • Hillary
  • Huxley
  • Harmonii
  • Hera
  • Halia
  • Hania
  • Huda
  • Haisleigh
  • Hiba
  • Hazely
  • Haleigh
  • Harleen
  • Halsey

