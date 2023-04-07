For parents picking girl names that start with "H," classic choices like Hannah or Hope may be at the top of the list, but don't rule out modern "H" names like Hayden and Hallie.

According to the most recent data from the Social Security Administration, one girl name that starts with "H" currently ranks in the top 10 of all baby girl names. The winning moniker? Harper.

Since 1922, Hannah, Heather and Helen have also held top spots for girls. In the last 100 years, SSA reports there have been 584,461 baby girls named Helen and 524,171 named Heather.

Famous female personalities with "H" names include: Harriet Tubman, Helen Mirren, Halle Berry, Hilary Swank, Hayden Panettiere, Heidi Klum, Haley Lu Richardson, Hailey Baldwin and Harper Lee.

TODAY’s Hoda Kotb shares an “H” name with both of her daughters, Hope and Haley. Other celebrities who have chosen "H" names for the daughters include: Halo (Nick Cannon), Harlow (Nicole Richie), Harper (Tiffani Thiessen), Hattie (Tori Spelling), Hazel (John Krasinski), Helen (Robert De Niro), Honey (Sadie Robertson), Honor (Jessica Alba) and Hannah (Bill Hader).

100 Girl Names That Start With 'H'

Whether you are inspired by classic names or want to lean in to a more modern name, here are 100 girl names that start with "H" to consider for your new daughter:

Harper

Hazel

Hannah

Hailey

Hadley

Harmony

Hope

Harlow

Haven

Hayden

Harley

Hallie

Heidi

Helen

Hattie

Holly

Haisley

Heaven

Helena

Hanna

Haley

Henley

Holland

Hadassah

Halle

Halo

Hadlee

Harlee

Hana

Hunter

Harmoni

Hadleigh

Haylee

Harriet

Heavenly

Harleigh

Hailee

Hensley

Heather

Honesty

Hollis

Harlem

Hollyn

Honey

Hafsa

Haddie

Harlyn

Honor

Hartley

Hilary

Haizley

Harlynn

Hendrix

Harlie

Hailie

Halston

Harmonie

Havana

Hayes

Henrietta

Haya

Hazley

Harbor

Haislee

Hindy

Hadassa

Huntleigh

Harlowe

Hellen

Haidyn

Hollie

Honesti

Haylie

Hermione

Harmonee

Hayleigh

Haylen

Hennessy

Havyn

Hosanna

Hudsyn

Huntley

Hayzel

Haniya

Heiress

Henny

Hayven

Hillary

Huxley

Harmonii

Hera

Halia

Hania

Huda

Haisleigh

Hiba

Hazely

Haleigh

Harleen

Halsey

