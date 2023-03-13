From Grace to Greta, there are so many beautiful options for parents seeking a "G" name for their daughter.
Grace, Georgia and Gabriella all rank high for girl names that begin with the letter “G.”
While Social Security Administration records indicate there have been zero top "G" names for girls since 1922, Gianna ranked no. 13 in popularity in 2021, followed by Grace at no. 34.
Data also shows that the name Goldie soared 139 spots, followed by Giana, which rose 111.
Famous female personalities with “G” names include: Gladys Knight, Gal Gadot, Greta Garbo, Goldie Hawn, Gabrielle Union, Gigi Hadid, Gina Davis, Gloria Estefan, Giada De Laurentiis, Gisele Bündchen, Greta Gerwig and Grace Kelly.
Celebrity parents who have chosen “G” monikers for their daughters include: Genesis (Alicia Keys), Genevieve (Kate Upton), Georgia (Rebecca Gayheart), Gia (Mario Lopez), Gianna (Kobe Bryant), Giulietta (Jessica Chastain), Gloria (Maggie Gyllenhaal), Grace (Kevin Costner), Grier (Brooke Shields) and Gwendolyn (James Van der Beek).
In 2021, TODAY's Carson Daly and wife Siri named their daughter, Goldie Patricia, a tribute to Carson’s late mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, who passed away in 2017.
100 Girl Names That Start With "G"
Choosing a baby name that is perfect for your little girl is a tall order. Whether a “G” name is what you need to achieve the ideal name rhythm for your daughter, or “G” names are a family tradition, here are the top 100 baby girl names to consider:
- Gianna
- Grace
- Genesis
- Gabriella
- Genevieve
- Georgia
- Gemma
- Gracie
- Gia
- Gracelynn
- Gabriela
- Gracelyn
- Giselle
- Gwendolyn
- Gabrielle
- Gloria
- Giana
- Galilea
- Giuliana
- Greta
- Giovanna
- Gwen
- Goldie
- Giavanna
- Guinevere
- Gianni
- Guadalupe
- Gaia
- Giada
- Giulia
- Georgina
- Grecia
- Gwyneth
- Gitty
- Gentry
- Geneva
- Geraldine
- Gisselle
- Gina
- Graciela
- Gracyn
- Greer
- Glory
- Grayson
- Georgiana
- Georgie
- Gema
- Grey
- Gwenyth
- Gigi
- Gisele
- Goldy
- Gwenivere
- Gladys
- Goddess
- Golda
- Gretchen
- Giulietta
- Gizelle
- Giavonna
- Gabby
- Gittel
- Gracen
- Gillian
- Grettel
- Gretel
- Gala
- Ginger
- Giannah
- Gray
- Giulianna
- Gianella
- Georgianna
- Giorgia
- Galia
- Giannina
- Gwenevere
- Gisela
- Gypsy
- Gertrude
- Girl
- Gracey
- Gretta
- Greyson
- Gwynevere
- Gracelynn
- Gianina
- Gisella
- Glenda
- Germani
- Gloriana
- Gwendolyn
- Giabella
- Gemini
- Graceyn
- Graylynn
- Graycen
- Genessis
- Grayce
- Gracy
Related video: