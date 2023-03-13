From Grace to Greta, there are so many beautiful options for parents seeking a "G" name for their daughter.

Grace, Georgia and Gabriella all rank high for girl names that begin with the letter “G.”

While Social Security Administration records indicate there have been zero top "G" names for girls since 1922, Gianna ranked no. 13 in popularity in 2021, followed by Grace at no. 34.

Data also shows that the name Goldie soared 139 spots, followed by Giana, which rose 111.

Famous female personalities with “G” names include: Gladys Knight, Gal Gadot, Greta Garbo, Goldie Hawn, Gabrielle Union, Gigi Hadid, Gina Davis, Gloria Estefan, Giada De Laurentiis, Gisele Bündchen, Greta Gerwig and Grace Kelly.

Celebrity parents who have chosen “G” monikers for their daughters include: Genesis (Alicia Keys), Genevieve (Kate Upton), Georgia (Rebecca Gayheart), Gia (Mario Lopez), Gianna (Kobe Bryant), Giulietta (Jessica Chastain), Gloria (Maggie Gyllenhaal), Grace (Kevin Costner), Grier (Brooke Shields) and Gwendolyn (James Van der Beek).

In 2021, TODAY's Carson Daly and wife Siri named their daughter, Goldie Patricia, a tribute to Carson’s late mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, who passed away in 2017.

100 Girl Names That Start With "G"

Choosing a baby name that is perfect for your little girl is a tall order. Whether a “G” name is what you need to achieve the ideal name rhythm for your daughter, or “G” names are a family tradition, here are the top 100 baby girl names to consider:

Gianna

Grace

Genesis

Gabriella

Genevieve

Georgia

Gemma

Gracie

Gia

Gracelynn

Gabriela

Gracelyn

Giselle

Gwendolyn

Gabrielle

Gloria

Giana

Galilea

Giuliana

Greta

Giovanna

Gwen

Goldie

Giavanna

Guinevere

Gianni

Guadalupe

Gaia

Giada

Giulia

Georgina

Grecia

Gwyneth

Gitty

Gentry

Geneva

Geraldine

Gisselle

Gina

Graciela

Gracyn

Greer

Glory

Grayson

Georgiana

Georgie

Gema

Grey

Gwenyth

Gigi

Gisele

Goldy

Gwenivere

Gladys

Goddess

Golda

Gretchen

Giulietta

Gizelle

Giavonna

Gabby

Gittel

Gracen

Gillian

Grettel

Gretel

Gala

Ginger

Giannah

Gray

Giulianna

Gianella

Georgianna

Giorgia

Galia

Giannina

Gwenevere

Gisela

Gypsy

Gertrude

Girl

Gracey

Gretta

Greyson

Gwynevere

Gracelynn

Gianina

Gisella

Glenda

Germani

Gloriana

Gwendolyn

Giabella

Gemini

Graceyn

Graylynn

Graycen

Genessis

Grayce

Gracy

