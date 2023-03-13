IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

100 girl names that start with 'G'

Parents seeking baby girl names that starts with "G" have plenty of options.
By Kait Hanson

From Grace to Greta, there are so many beautiful options for parents seeking a "G" name for their daughter.

Grace, Georgia and Gabriella all rank high for girl names that begin with the letter “G.”

While Social Security Administration records indicate there have been zero top "G" names for girls since 1922, Gianna ranked no. 13 in popularity in 2021, followed by Grace at no. 34.

Data also shows that the name Goldie soared 139 spots, followed by Giana, which rose 111.

Famous female personalities with “G” names include: Gladys Knight, Gal Gadot, Greta Garbo, Goldie Hawn, Gabrielle Union, Gigi Hadid, Gina Davis, Gloria Estefan, Giada De Laurentiis, Gisele Bündchen, Greta Gerwig and Grace Kelly.

Celebrity parents who have chosen “G” monikers for their daughters include: Genesis (Alicia Keys), Genevieve (Kate Upton), Georgia (Rebecca Gayheart), Gia (Mario Lopez), Gianna (Kobe Bryant), Giulietta (Jessica Chastain), Gloria (Maggie Gyllenhaal), Grace (Kevin Costner), Grier (Brooke Shields) and Gwendolyn (James Van der Beek).

In 2021, TODAY's Carson Daly and wife Siri named their daughter, Goldie Patricia, a tribute to Carson’s late mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, who passed away in 2017.

100 Girl Names That Start With "G"

Choosing a baby name that is perfect for your little girl is a tall order. Whether a “G” name is what you need to achieve the ideal name rhythm for your daughter, or “G” names are a family tradition, here are the top 100 baby girl names to consider:

  • Gianna
  • Grace
  • Genesis
  • Gabriella
  • Genevieve
  • Georgia
  • Gemma
  • Gracie
  • Gia
  • Gracelynn
  • Gabriela
  • Gracelyn
  • Giselle
  • Gwendolyn
  • Gabrielle
  • Gloria
  • Giana
  • Galilea
  • Giuliana
  • Greta
  • Giovanna
  • Gwen
  • Goldie
  • Giavanna
  • Guinevere
  • Gianni
  • Guadalupe
  • Gaia
  • Giada
  • Giulia
  • Georgina
  • Grecia
  • Gwyneth
  • Gitty
  • Gentry
  • Geneva
  • Geraldine
  • Gisselle
  • Gina
  • Graciela
  • Gracyn
  • Greer
  • Glory
  • Grayson
  • Georgiana
  • Georgie
  • Gema
  • Grey
  • Gwenyth
  • Gigi
  • Gisele
  • Goldy
  • Gwenivere
  • Gladys
  • Goddess
  • Golda
  • Gretchen
  • Giulietta
  • Gizelle
  • Giavonna
  • Gabby
  • Gittel
  • Gracen
  • Gillian
  • Grettel
  • Gretel
  • Gala
  • Ginger
  • Giannah
  • Gray
  • Giulianna
  • Gianella
  • Georgianna
  • Giorgia
  • Galia
  • Giannina
  • Gwenevere
  • Gisela
  • Gypsy
  • Gertrude
  • Girl
  • Gracey
  • Gretta
  • Greyson
  • Gwynevere
  • Gracelynn
  • Gianina
  • Gisella
  • Glenda
  • Germani
  • Gloriana
  • Gwendolyn
  • Giabella
  • Gemini
  • Graceyn
  • Graylynn
  • Graycen
  • Genessis
  • Grayce
  • Gracy

Kait Hanson is a lifestyle reporter for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram or Twitter.