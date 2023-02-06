Parents preparing to meet their baby girl might be seeking a name that starts with a specific letter. For parents looking for girl names that start with “F,” there are plenty of feminine and modern options.
Like boy names that start with "F," Social Security Administration records indicate that there have not been any top girl names that start with “F” in the last 100 years.
While girl names that start with "F" might not be topping popularity lists, that doesn’t mean options like Francesca and Freya haven't been top picks among parents.
According to the SSA, girl names Flora, Finley and Frida have all maintained popularity amongst parents since 2000 and classic girl name options like Florence or Francesca still rank.
Female celebrities with "F" names include Farrah Fawcett, Florence Nightingale, Fergie, Frida Kahlo, Faith Hill, Fiona Apple and Florence Pugh.
Even celeb parents are joining in on the trend, welcoming little girls with “F” names like: Faith (Nicole Kidman), Fern (Jessa Duggar), Finley (Lisa Marie Presley) and Francesca (Jason Bateman).
100 Girl Names That Start With “F”
Whether an “F” name is what is needed to achieve the ideal name rhythm for your daughter, or “F” names are a family tradition, here are the top 100 baby girl names to consider:
- Faith
- Freya
- Florence
- Flora
- Faye
- Frances
- Fayola
- Felicity
- Femi
- Fiona
- Francesca
- Fiadh
- Fahima
- Farah
- Fidda
- Finola
- Finley
- Fleur
- Fia
- Fern
- Frankie
- Francisca
- Fallon
- Fay
- Frida
- Farrah
- Fatima
- Fawn
- Fernanda
- Fannie
- Filomena
- Freda
- Fen
- Fabiana
- Fumie
- Fuyuko
- Felicia
- Fiammetta
- Francene
- Frederica
- Fae
- Fujie
- Fuyumi
- Flory
- Flossie
- Feba
- Fantasia
- Fari
- Faika
- Flavia
- Felise
- Flo
- Fermina
- Fran
- Farran
- Fiorenza
- Faustina
- Florencia
- Felicidad
- Füsun
- Felipa
- Fidela
- Fina
- Fieke
- Fritzi
- Finlay
- Florry
- Fang
- Ferne
- Farzana
- Fauna
- Foster
- Fatimah
- Fiorella
- Fallyn
- Floella
- Fortuna
- Ferna
- Faiza
- Fritzie
- Farren
- Floretta
- Fiori
- Florita
- Fancie
- Felysse
- Fala
- Fenella
- Fernly
- Flanna
- Fila
- Filipina
- Fillys
- Finette
- Fernleigh
- Floribeth
- Fantine
- Francziska
- Filippine
- Feleicia
