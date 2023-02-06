Parents preparing to meet their baby girl might be seeking a name that starts with a specific letter. For parents looking for girl names that start with “F,” there are plenty of feminine and modern options.

Like boy names that start with "F," Social Security Administration records indicate that there have not been any top girl names that start with “F” in the last 100 years.

While girl names that start with "F" might not be topping popularity lists, that doesn’t mean options like Francesca and Freya haven't been top picks among parents.

According to the SSA, girl names Flora, Finley and Frida have all maintained popularity amongst parents since 2000 and classic girl name options like Florence or Francesca still rank.

Female celebrities with "F" names include Farrah Fawcett, Florence Nightingale, Fergie, Frida Kahlo, Faith Hill, Fiona Apple and Florence Pugh.

Even celeb parents are joining in on the trend, welcoming little girls with “F” names like: Faith (Nicole Kidman), Fern (Jessa Duggar), Finley (Lisa Marie Presley) and Francesca (Jason Bateman).

100 Girl Names That Start With “F”

Whether an “F” name is what is needed to achieve the ideal name rhythm for your daughter, or “F” names are a family tradition, here are the top 100 baby girl names to consider:

Faith

Freya

Florence

Flora

Faye

Frances

Fayola

Felicity

Femi

Fiona

Francesca

Fiadh

Fahima

Farah

Fidda

Finola

Finley

Fleur

Fia

Fern

Frankie

Francisca

Fallon

Fay

Frida

Farrah

Fatima

Fawn

Fernanda

Fannie

Filomena

Freda

Fen

Fabiana

Fumie

Fuyuko

Felicia

Fiammetta

Francene

Frederica

Fae

Fujie

Fuyumi

Flory

Flossie

Feba

Fantasia

Fari

Faika

Flavia

Felise

Flo

Fermina

Fran

Farran

Fiorenza

Faustina

Florencia

Felicidad

Füsun

Felipa

Fidela

Fina

Fieke

Fritzi

Finlay

Florry

Fang

Ferne

Farzana

Fauna

Foster

Fatimah

Fiorella

Fallyn

Floella

Fortuna

Ferna

Faiza

Fritzie

Farren

Floretta

Fiori

Florita

Fancie

Felysse

Fala

Fenella

Fernly

Flanna

Fila

Filipina

Fillys

Finette

Fernleigh

Floribeth

Fantine

Francziska

Filippine

Feleicia

