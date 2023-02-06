IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 must-haves for February under $35, according to thousands of reviews

100 girl names that start with 'F'

Flora, Finley and Frida are all top contenders for baby girls.
Happy little blondhaired toddler girl sitting at the beach.
From Freya to Faith, parents set on an "F" name for their daughter have many options.Guido Mieth / Getty Images stock
/ Source: TODAY
By Kait Hanson

Parents preparing to meet their baby girl might be seeking a name that starts with a specific letter. For parents looking for girl names that start with “F,” there are plenty of feminine and modern options.

Like boy names that start with "F," Social Security Administration records indicate that there have not been any top girl names that start with “F” in the last 100 years.

While girl names that start with "F" might not be topping popularity lists, that doesn’t mean options like Francesca and Freya haven't been top picks among parents.

According to the SSA, girl names Flora, Finley and Frida have all maintained popularity amongst parents since 2000 and classic girl name options like Florence or Francesca still rank.

Female celebrities with "F" names include Farrah Fawcett, Florence Nightingale, Fergie, Frida Kahlo, Faith Hill, Fiona Apple and Florence Pugh.

Even celeb parents are joining in on the trend, welcoming little girls with “F” names like: Faith (Nicole Kidman), Fern (Jessa Duggar), Finley (Lisa Marie Presley) and Francesca (Jason Bateman).

More baby name inspiration for girls!

100 Girl Names That Start With “F”

Whether an “F” name is what is needed to achieve the ideal name rhythm for your daughter, or “F” names are a family tradition, here are the top 100 baby girl names to consider:

  • Faith
  • Freya
  • Florence
  • Flora
  • Faye
  • Frances
  • Fayola
  • Felicity
  • Femi
  • Fiona
  • Francesca
  • Fiadh
  • Fahima
  • Farah
  • Fidda
  • Finola
  • Finley
  • Fleur
  • Fia
  • Fern
  • Frankie
  • Francisca
  • Fallon
  • Fay
  • Frida
  • Farrah
  • Fatima
  • Fawn
  • Fernanda
  • Fannie
  • Filomena
  • Freda
  • Fen
  • Fabiana
  • Fumie
  • Fuyuko
  • Felicia
  • Fiammetta
  • Francene
  • Frederica
  • Fae
  • Fujie
  • Fuyumi
  • Flory
  • Flossie
  • Feba
  • Fantasia
  • Fari
  • Faika
  • Flavia
  • Felise
  • Flo
  • Fermina
  • Fran
  • Farran
  • Fiorenza
  • Faustina
  • Florencia
  • Felicidad
  • Füsun
  • Felipa
  • Fidela
  • Fina
  • Fieke
  • Fritzi
  • Finlay
  • Florry
  • Fang
  • Ferne
  • Farzana
  • Fauna
  • Foster
  • Fatimah
  • Fiorella
  • Fallyn
  • Floella
  • Fortuna
  • Ferna
  • Faiza
  • Fritzie
  • Farren
  • Floretta
  • Fiori
  • Florita
  • Fancie
  • Felysse
  • Fala
  • Fenella
  • Fernly
  • Flanna
  • Fila
  • Filipina
  • Fillys
  • Finette
  • Fernleigh
  • Floribeth
  • Fantine
  • Francziska
  • Filippine
  • Feleicia

Related video:

These are the most popular dog names

Jan. 24, 202300:32
Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a lifestyle reporter for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram or Twitter.