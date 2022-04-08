Considering a baby name that starts with "F" for your little girl? It might be more unique than you think!

According to baby naming consultant Pamela Redmond of the baby name website Nameberry, there are not many popular girl names that begin with "F."

“In some ways, the letter 'F' has a negative connotation, drawn from the failing grade in school,” Redmond told TODAY Parents. “But there are some lovely names beginning with 'F' that have been increasing in popularity.”

Girl names that start with F

Redmond said parents choosing a name for their baby might be looking for a certain image, for example a name that sounds smart or cute.

"Some parents might think of gender when choosing a girls’ name — do they want a distinctly feminine name or a gender-neutral name?" Redmond explained.

The first letter of a name, she said, can be important if you’re naming a child after someone or if you’re looking for certain initials.

"Number of syllables can be important for flow," Redmond said. "In recent years, names that start with vowels have really dominated, especially names that start with 'A,' the No. 1 letter for baby names."

Top girl names that start with F

Parents seeking a popular baby name that starts with “F” for their little girl have a lot of options.

From Nameberry’s Top 1000 list, here are 21 baby girl names begin with the letter “F":

Freya Florence Flora Faye Frances Felicity Fiona Francesca Fiadh Finley Fleur Fia Faith Fern Frankie Fallon Fay Frida Farrah Fatima

Fawn