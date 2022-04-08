IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The top 24 baby girl names that start with 'F'

Here's who made names that start with "F" fashionable again.
Flora and Faye are among the most popular girl names that start with "F."
Flora and Faye are among the most popular girl names that start with "F."Getty Images
/ Source: TODAY
By Kait Hanson

Considering a baby name that starts with "F" for your little girl? It might be more unique than you think!

According to baby naming consultant Pamela Redmond of the baby name website Nameberry, there are not many popular girl names that begin with "F."

“In some ways, the letter 'F' has a negative connotation, drawn from the failing grade in school,” Redmond told TODAY Parents. “But there are some lovely names beginning with 'F' that have been increasing in popularity.”

Related: These are the coolest old lady names for baby girls

Girl names that start with F

Redmond said parents choosing a name for their baby might be looking for a certain image, for example a name that sounds smart or cute.

"Some parents might think of gender when choosing a girls’ name — do they want a distinctly feminine name or a gender-neutral name?" Redmond explained.

The first letter of a name, she said, can be important if you’re naming a child after someone or if you’re looking for certain initials.

"Number of syllables can be important for flow," Redmond said. "In recent years, names that start with vowels have really dominated, especially names that start with 'A,' the No. 1 letter for baby names."

Top girl names that start with F

Parents seeking a popular baby name that starts with “F” for their little girl have a lot of options.

From Nameberry’s Top 1000 list, here are 21 baby girl names begin with the letter “F":

  1. Freya
  2. Florence
  3. Flora
  4. Faye
  5. Frances
  6. Felicity
  7. Fiona
  8. Francesca
  9. Fiadh
  10. Finley
  11. Fleur
  12. Fia
  13. Faith
  14. Fern
  15. Frankie
  16. Fallon
  17. Fay
  18. Frida
  19. Farrah
  20. Fatima

Watch laughing baby leave ‘special’ surprise in his mom’s shoe

Feb. 24, 202200:51

Fawn

Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a contributing writer for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram.