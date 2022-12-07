Debra to Delilah, and Dorothy to Darcy — there are a wide range of girl names that start with “D” for parents-to-be.

According to the Social Security Administration, there have been four top names for girls that start with the letter “D” in the last 100 years: Donna, Debra, Deborah and Dorothy.

Famous female personalities with “D” names include Doris Day, Demi Moore, Dolly Parton, Dakota Fanning, Dua Lip, Danica Patrick, Drew Barrymore and Diana Ross.

Celebrities who have given their daughters “D” monikers include: Daisy Dove (Katy Perry), Dakota (Rosie O'Donnell), Daniella (Gal Gadot), Delilah (Keira Knightley), Delta (Kristen Bell) and Dream (Rob Kardashian).

100 Girl Names That Start With ‘D’

Whether having a name that starts with “D” is a longstanding family tradition, or just a choice you’ve landed on for your new arrival, here are 100 baby girl names that start with “D” to consider:

Daisy

Daniela

Dahlia

Drew

Diana

Dana

Demi

Dani

Destiny

Devyn

Delta

Danna

Dominique

Darby

Dixie

D'Arcy

Denise

Diamond

Di

Dina

Dora

Dory

Delilah

Dorothy

Darcy

Dar

Debra

Dior

Dolly

Dove

Drea

Deborah

Donna

Dakota

Dale

Dallas

Doloris

Daffodil

Doremi

Daiya

Delia

Darcel

Dionne

Dorothea

Danica

Desi

Danai

Desirae

Devi

Dulcie

Dylan

Doreen

Danielle

Daphne

Darryl

Delaney

Darla

Dania

Daria

Desta

Dalma

Dipa

Dottie

Dasha

Dua

Davy

Dorrit

Delores

Dayna

Demetria

Daveen

Dian

Drea

Deidre

Diondra

Devisha

Daia

Donatella

Dianthe

Dacey

Dolorea

Deka

Desiree

Daamini

Davina

Dream

Daenerys

Doris

Daylin

Dayla

Dalas

Dusya

Debbie

Diane

Daryl

Dianna

Dawn

Dinah

Dafne

Deepika

Related video: