Debra to Delilah, and Dorothy to Darcy — there are a wide range of girl names that start with “D” for parents-to-be.
According to the Social Security Administration, there have been four top names for girls that start with the letter “D” in the last 100 years: Donna, Debra, Deborah and Dorothy.
Famous female personalities with “D” names include Doris Day, Demi Moore, Dolly Parton, Dakota Fanning, Dua Lip, Danica Patrick, Drew Barrymore and Diana Ross.
Celebrities who have given their daughters “D” monikers include: Daisy Dove (Katy Perry), Dakota (Rosie O'Donnell), Daniella (Gal Gadot), Delilah (Keira Knightley), Delta (Kristen Bell) and Dream (Rob Kardashian).
100 Girl Names That Start With ‘D’
Whether having a name that starts with “D” is a longstanding family tradition, or just a choice you’ve landed on for your new arrival, here are 100 baby girl names that start with “D” to consider:
- Daisy
- Daniela
- Dahlia
- Drew
- Diana
- Dana
- Demi
- Dani
- Destiny
- Devyn
- Delta
- Danna
- Dominique
- Darby
- Dixie
- D'Arcy
- Denise
- Diamond
- Di
- Dina
- Dora
- Dory
- Delilah
- Dorothy
- Darcy
- Dar
- Debra
- Dior
- Dolly
- Dove
- Drea
- Deborah
- Donna
- Dakota
- Dale
- Dallas
- Doloris
- Daffodil
- Doremi
- Daiya
- Delia
- Darcel
- Dionne
- Dorothea
- Danica
- Desi
- Danai
- Desirae
- Devi
- Dulcie
- Dylan
- Doreen
- Danielle
- Daphne
- Darryl
- Delaney
- Darla
- Dania
- Daria
- Desta
- Dalma
- Dipa
- Dottie
- Dasha
- Dua
- Davy
- Dorrit
- Delores
- Dayna
- Demetria
- Daveen
- Dian
- Drea
- Deidre
- Diondra
- Devisha
- Daia
- Donatella
- Dianthe
- Dacey
- Dolorea
- Deka
- Desiree
- Daamini
- Davina
- Dream
- Daenerys
- Doris
- Daylin
- Dayla
- Dalas
- Dusya
- Debbie
- Diane
- Daryl
- Dianna
- Dawn
- Dinah
- Dafne
- Deepika
