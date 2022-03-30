These are the top girl names that start with the letter 'E'

The fifth letter of the alphabet is having a moment. Not only is "E" the most commonly used letter in the English language, it’s also one of the popular initials for first names.

In 2022, 14 of the top 100 girl names in the United States start with "E." It's bested only by "A" with 16 top names.

According to Sophie Kihm, a senior editor at Nameberry, "E" names are appealing because they change personality depending on the consonant they’re followed by — like "Ev" vs. "El."

“‘Ev’ names are spunky, while ‘El' and ‘Em' names feel more classic,” Kihm told TODAY Parents.

Kihm said that ‘Em’ names are trending down in popularity with some notable exceptions, such as Emma.

If you’re looking for a unique "E" name, Kihm suggests an ‘Ev’ sound such as Evangeline or Evie. Kihm also pointed to rising "E" names that could be future stars such as Esme, Elodie and Elora.

Here are the overall top 30 "E" names for girls according to Nameberry:

Emma

Evelyn

Ella

Elizabeth

Emily

Eleanor

Ellie

Emilia

Everly

Eliana

Elena

Emery

Eva

Everleigh

Eliza

Eden

Elliana

Eloise

Esther

Emerson

Emersyn

Ember

Elise

Elsie

Elaina

Evangeline

Evie

Evelynn

Elle

Everlee