Girl, 10, helps her mom deliver a baby at home

Miracle Moore is only 10 years old but she's already delivered a baby.

On Oct. 22, Miracle's mother, Viola Fair, 30, went into labor at home in Jennings, Missouri, and the baby started coming — fast.

The fourth grader dialed 911 and spoke to dispatcher Scott Stranghoener.

"Hi, I think my mom is in labor," Miracle told Stranghoener in a recorded 911 call that lasted nearly 11 minutes.

With the ambulance on the way, Miracle began repeating Stranghoener's instructions to her mom: "Don't sit on the toilet" and "Mama, they said lay on your back in the center of the bed or on the floor."

"She's crying!" Miracle told Stranghoener.

When Fair had trouble lying down as instructed, Stranghoener told Miracle to grab towels or blankets and place them underneath Fair's body.

She also unlocked the front door so emergency responders could enter the home, and she comforted her mom, whose screams of pain are heard over the recording.

"It's OK, Mama, it's OK!" Miracle called out to her mom. Then to Stranghoener: "I think her water broke..."

"She's coming! She's coming!" yelled Miracle, urging her mother to lie down and adding, "She's here! ... Her head is here."

When Stranghoener told Miracle he would help her deliver the baby, she said, "Huh?"

Miracle yelled, "She's out!" Then, as instructed, she gently wiped off her little sister Jayla's mouth and nose.

"Be very careful, don't drop the baby, OK?" Stranghoener said.

Miracle wrapped her sister in a clean dry towel, covering her head and making sure the umbilical cord was not wrapped around Jayla's neck. Miracle then can be heard directing first responders to her mother's room.

"You did a very good job," Stranghoener told Miracle.

He later told NBC news affiliate KSDK, "I learned pretty quick that we had a serious situation. We have a set of protocols that we follow, and she followed all of my instructions to a 'T' and did an amazing job.

"A few minutes later, we had another baby girl in the house," Stranghoener added.

Jayla arrived three weeks early on Oct. 23. Her birth, her mother said, was a "miracle."

"She was really helpful," Fair said of her eldest daughter. "I am very thankful.”

Miracle described her new sister as "really cute," adding, "She doesn't cry a lot and I get to hold her a lot."

