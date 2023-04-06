IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Gina Rodriguez shares first glimpse of her baby and reveals his name

In the picture, the actor's newborn can be seen placing his hand on his mom's chest.

‘Jane the Virgin’ star Gina Rodriguez: ‘My boyfriend enjoys my pheromones’

By Joyann Jeffrey

Gina Rodriguez-LoCicero has picked a cute name for her little baby boy.

On Wednesday, April 5, Rodriguez-LoCicero, 38, revealed on Instagram she named her son Charlie when she posted the first photo of them together, along with a clip to promote her ABC comedy, "Not Dead Yet."

Although fans couldn't see the little guy's face in the snap, they did see his tiny hand placed on Rodriguez-LoCicero's chest in the photo.

Gina Rodriguez-LoCicero shares the first photo of her son, Charlie.
Gina Rodriguez-LoCicero shares the first photo of her son, Charlie.@hereisgina via Instagram

Her son's time on social media didn't end there. The "Jane the Virgin" star also shared a cute video in her post of herself "getting back to dancing" while she held Charlie on her stomach.

Rodriguez-LoCicero captioned the post, "My three favs, my baby Charlie, Not dead yet (NEW EPISODE TONIGHT with the great @pellpix ) and getting back to dancing (you are incredible @sashafarber1 🕺🏽💃🏽and yes, I am breastfeeding while ballroom) THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO HAS BEEN SUPPORTING OUR SWEET SHOW. I LOVE YOU. ❤️."

Rodriguez-LoCicero shares Charlie with her husband, Joe LoCicero. In July 2022, she announced she was pregnant when she shared a video montage of them together set to the song “You Are The Reason” by Calum Scott.

At the end of the clip, Rodriguez-LoCicero held up a positive pregnancy test and smiled toward the camera while her hubby stood beside her.

After learning that they were going to welcome a baby together, Rodriguez-LoCicero told "Entertainment Tonight" that her husband started “training” to be her doula

“He’s really next level,” the "Parachute" star said in August.

“He’s a martial artist and so it’s basically… he’s cornering the fight of my life,” she joked. “I wouldn’t call it a fight — I would say, it’s … me climbing my Mount Everest and he’s gonna corner me for it.”

Rodriguez-LoCicero's husband has been with her through every step of her pregnancy. In December, she shared a photo of him kissing her growing baby bump, and in January, she revealed he put together a stroller for her.

In March, Rodriguez-LoCicero gave birth to Charlie, and now the couple have been enjoying their lives as a family of three.

Joyann Jeffrey