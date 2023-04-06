Gina Rodriguez shares first glimpse of her baby and reveals his name

Gina Rodriguez-LoCicero has picked a cute name for her little baby boy.

On Wednesday, April 5, Rodriguez-LoCicero, 38, revealed on Instagram she named her son Charlie when she posted the first photo of them together, along with a clip to promote her ABC comedy, "Not Dead Yet."

Although fans couldn't see the little guy's face in the snap, they did see his tiny hand placed on Rodriguez-LoCicero's chest in the photo.

Gina Rodriguez-LoCicero shares the first photo of her son, Charlie. @hereisgina via Instagram

Her son's time on social media didn't end there. The "Jane the Virgin" star also shared a cute video in her post of herself "getting back to dancing" while she held Charlie on her stomach.

Rodriguez-LoCicero captioned the post, "My three favs, my baby Charlie, Not dead yet (NEW EPISODE TONIGHT with the great @pellpix ) and getting back to dancing (you are incredible @sashafarber1 🕺🏽💃🏽and yes, I am breastfeeding while ballroom) THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO HAS BEEN SUPPORTING OUR SWEET SHOW. I LOVE YOU. ❤️."

Rodriguez-LoCicero shares Charlie with her husband, Joe LoCicero. In July 2022, she announced she was pregnant when she shared a video montage of them together set to the song “You Are The Reason” by Calum Scott.

At the end of the clip, Rodriguez-LoCicero held up a positive pregnancy test and smiled toward the camera while her hubby stood beside her.

After learning that they were going to welcome a baby together, Rodriguez-LoCicero told "Entertainment Tonight" that her husband started “training” to be her doula.

“He’s really next level,” the "Parachute" star said in August.

“He’s a martial artist and so it’s basically… he’s cornering the fight of my life,” she joked. “I wouldn’t call it a fight — I would say, it’s … me climbing my Mount Everest and he’s gonna corner me for it.”

Rodriguez-LoCicero's husband has been with her through every step of her pregnancy. In December, she shared a photo of him kissing her growing baby bump, and in January, she revealed he put together a stroller for her.

In March, Rodriguez-LoCicero gave birth to Charlie, and now the couple have been enjoying their lives as a family of three.