100 German baby names for girls

Choosing the perfect name for your little bundle of joy can sometimes be stressful and even overwhelming, but at the end of the day it should be a special and exciting experience.

Whether you want your daughter’s name to reflect part of her German heritage or are simply looking for a feminine name, German girl names provide an abundance of choices.

Some German names have gained such heights of popularity in the U.S. throughout the past century that you might not even realize that they hail from Germany at all. According to the Social Security Administration, many of the top 100 girl names in 2021 come from German origins: Emma, Sophia, Mia, Alice and Emily, to name a few.

One example of a prominent German-American female figure with a German girl name is Heidi Klum.

In Germany, it’s a tradition for a child to be given multiple first names. So if you come across too many names that you fall in love with, you’re in luck — you don’t need to pick just one!

100 German Girl Names

Whether you like the sound of Germanic names or are looking for a way to honor the culture, here are some lovely German girl names for parents to consider.