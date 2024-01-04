100 German baby names for boys

Choosing the perfect name for your little bundle of joy can sometimes be stressful and even overwhelming, but at the end of the day it should be a special and exciting experience.

Whether you want your son’s name to reflect part of his German heritage or are simply looking for a masculine name, German boy names provide an abundance of choices.

Some German names have gained such heights of popularity in the U.S. throughout the past century that you might not even realize that they hail from Germany at all. According to the Social Security Administration, a few boy names of a German origin, like Henry and Everett, made the top 100 boy names in 2021.

One example of a prominent German-American male figure with a German first name is Leonardo DiCaprio.

100 German Boy Names

In Germany, it’s a tradition for a child to be given multiple first names. So if you come across too many names that you love, you’re in luck — you don’t need to pick just one!

Here are some charming German boy names for parents to consider.