These are the most popular French-inspired baby names

Looking for a sophistiqué baby name? France, the country of love, should be your first stop.

French names from Charlotte to Louis and Sophia are traditional favorites in the U.S. but thanks to hit streaming shows like “Emily In Paris,” “Julia” (inspired by "The French Chef” cooking show) and the ever-present bow to The City of Light in “And Just Like That," monikers influenced by French culture are having a resurgence.

The names below represent those with French origins that ranked as most popular over the last five years, according to Jennifer Moss, the founder of BabyNames.com.

As the website explains, many French names were sourced from English or Latin ones and adapted to the language of love: "For girls, it is common to use the suffix-ette that means 'little' or 'young.' Many girl names often were based on boy names and denoted feminine by adding an -e at the end like Justin (or) Justine."

Check out these French-style names — and their meanings — to jazz up your bebe list (non, accents are not included).

Popular French-inspired boy names

Bernard — Bold as a bear

Andre — Manly

Marc — War-like

Beau- Handsome

Leon — Lion-like

Marcel — Young warrior

Armand — Army man

Lionel — Little lion

Dax — Leader

Popular French-inspired boy names

Charlotte — Free

Belle — Beauty

Marceline — Young warrior

Corinne — Maiden

Nathalie — Born on Christmas Day

Anais — Gracious, merciful

Sylvie — Forest

Simone– To be heard

Denise — Devotee of Dionysos, the Greek god of theater and ecstasy

Amelie — Hardworking

Popular French-inspired gender-neutral names

Blaise — To stutter

Dior — Present

Bellamy — Good friend

Remi or Remy — Oarsman or remedy

Sidney or Sydney — Follower of Saint Denis of Paris, a third-century Christian saint.