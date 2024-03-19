Say "bonjour" to French names for girls beyond classics like "Marie," "Charlotte" and "Louise."

American parents fell in love with French girl names in the 1960s, according to Laura Wattenberg, the creator of Namerology.

"The Beatles’ song 'Michelle' helped set the trend," Wattenberg tells TODAY.com. "For the next three decades, most of the top French-American names followed the 'Michelle' pattern — they were stressed on the last syllable, and many were feminine forms of classic male names."

The author of “The Baby Name Wizard" says "Michelle" is the feminine version of "Michael," like Danielle is to Daniel and Nicole is to Nicholas.

"Today, parents are looking for freshness, so the hot new names tend to break away from that mold," says Wattenberg. "Elodie, Sylvie and Margot are all rising fast."

100 French baby girl names

Here are 100 French names and their interpreted meanings. Pick one for your petite fille!