100 French boy names for your petit garçon

French boy names are few and far between in the U.S., so why not revive one for your own petit garçon!

"French boys’ names were hot from the 1970s through the 1990s, especially with African American parents," Laura Wattenberg, the founder of Namerology, tells TODAY.com, adding, "Antoine, Dominique, Germaine and Andre helped shape the sound of a generation."

Wattenberg, author of "The Baby Name Wizard" says that today, French boy names are "much rarer" now in the U.S.

"While some French classics like Hugo, Mathias and Xavier are fashionable, parents seldom use their French pronunciations," she explains. "In fact, many French favorites remain totally undiscovered here, including current hits like Maël and Gabin."

100 French Boy Names

Teleport to France when choosing your baby's name. Here are 100 French boy names and their denotations. Bonne chance!