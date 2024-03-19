IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

100 French boy names for your petit garçon

There's no passport required to give your son a French name.
By Elise Solé

French boy names are few and far between in the U.S., so why not revive one for your own petit garçon!

"French boys’ names were hot from the 1970s through the 1990s, especially with African American parents," Laura Wattenberg, the founder of Namerology, tells TODAY.com, adding, "Antoine, Dominique, Germaine and Andre helped shape the sound of a generation."

Wattenberg, author of "The Baby Name Wizard" says that today, French boy names are "much rarer" now in the U.S.

"While some French classics like Hugo, Mathias and Xavier are fashionable, parents seldom use their French pronunciations," she explains. "In fact, many French favorites remain totally undiscovered here, including current hits like Maël and Gabin."

100 French Boy Names

Teleport to France when choosing your baby's name. Here are 100 French boy names and their denotations. Bonne chance!

  • Florin — Flower 
  • Gaston — A guest 
  • Laurence — A person from the ancient Roman city Laurentum
  • Jean — Gracious gift from god
  • Lucien — Light 
  • Guillaume — One who protects
  • Emmanuel — God is present 
  • Nicolas — The people’s victory
  • Alain — Stone 
  • Jonathan — Gift from God 
  • LeBron — Brunette 
  • Romain — Person from Rome 
  •  Stephen — Wealthy 
  • Perrin — Rock 
  • Serge — Servant 
  • Timothee — Person who honors God
  • Beau — Handsome 
  • Georges — Farmer 
  •  Edouard — Rich guardian 
  •  Hugo — Wise in body and soul 
  •  Javier — New home 
  • Alexandre — Warrior or defender 
  • Anton — Valuable 
  • Leon — Lion
  • Mathieu — God’s gift 
  • Ferdinand — Brave adventurer 
  • Auguste — Noble 
  • Marc — War-like
  • Bernard — Bold as a bear
  • Gervais — Good with a spear 
  • Ranier — Strong 
  • Henri — Ruler of the home
  • Francois — Free man 
  • Xavier — New home or bright.
  • Frederic — Kind ruler 
  • Olivier — Olive tree 
  • Charlemagne — Charles the Great 
  • Etienne — Crown 
  • Christophe — With Christ 
  • Thomas — Twin
  • Fabrice — Manual laborer 
  • Arnaud — Strong
  • Florent — Blooming 
  • Jules — Youthful 
  • Yves — Yew tree 
  • Gerard — Strong 
  • Armand — Army man
  • Lionel — Little lion
  • Tristan — Sad
  • Dax — Leader
  • Andre — Manly
  • Thoreau — Strength of a bull
  • Calvin — Bald person
  • Pierre — Rock, or stone
  • Thibault: Courage  
  • Louis — Well-known warrior 
  • Alphonse — Ready 
  • Antoine — Worthy of praise 
  • Beauregard — Beautiful 
  • Regis — King
  • Flavien: Blonde
  • Valentin — Strong
  • Benoit — Blessed
  • Thierry: Powerful  
  • Philippe — Person who loves horses  
  • Vrai — True
  •  Quentin — Fifth 
  • Marcel — Little warrior or hammer
  • Geoffroy — Peace 
  • Alessio — Man who defends 
  • Luc — Light
  • Charles — Free man
  • Stephane — Royal 
  • Jacques — A person who takes the place of another
  • Felix — Lucky 
  • Lou — Warrier
  • Gustave — God’s staff
  • Toussaint — All Saints 
  • Roland — Famous land 
  • Gilles — Baby goat 
  • Paul — Small
  • Chevalier — Knight
  • Gregoire — One who watches
  • Adrien — Wealthy 
  • Gabriel — God makes me strong 
  • Pascal — Easter
  • Eric — Ruler 
  • Edmond — rich protector 
  • Bastien — Respected
  • Narcisse — To be numb
  • Philbert — Smart or loved 
  • Léandre — Lion man 
  •  Baptiste — Baptist

