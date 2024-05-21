Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

The precocious tot now known as "Four Seasons baby" has a taste for the finer things in life.

“I have a question for everybody — who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando?” mom Bailey Wise of Tampa, Florida said in a TikTok video with 34 million views.

In Bailey’s video, posted to the TikTok account of her sister Stefanie O’Brien, Bailey’s husband Will Wise holds their diaper-clad daughter Kate, 1, while her big sister Madelyn, 4, is beside them.

Without hesitation, both Kate and Madelyn excitedly shouted, “Me!”

Their family spoke to TODAY.com about their adorable kids (and their travel plans).

Kate’s enthusiasm — and her apparent comprehension of the luxury hotel — both stumped and delighted TikTok viewers. Some comments (adjusted with preferred pronouns):

“That baby booked the trip.”

“I was not ready for her to fully be aware and speak.”

“It's like she waited to hear which Four Seasons before answering.”

“The way she flapped her arm at the end cause she knew she had to return to baby mode ASAP.”

“She’s so little but so grown.”

“I aspire to embark upon an extraordinary sojourn to the enchanting realm of Four Seasons Orlando, where opulence and splendor converge in perfect harmony.”

“I think the baby is in charge of the family finances.”

“That’s a professional human.”

“How is this possible?”

Bailey tells TODAY.com that she took the video for her parents, hoping they would join her family on an upcoming stay at the Four Seasons Orlando.

“I filmed it before bath time and sent it to my mom,” she says. The video was immediately sent to the family text chain and, declaring it priceless, Bailey’s sister O’Brien shared it on TikTok, where it blew up.

Will and Bailey Wise, with daughters Kate (aka Four Seasons Baby) and Madelyn, who also enjoys a luxury hotel stay with her parents. Courtesy Cristina Snyder

The family loves comments that refer to Kate as “Boss Baby” (from the DreamWorks film), “Stewie Griffin” (from the TV show “Family Guy”) and an old man.

“Those ones crack me up,” Will Wise tells TODAY.com.

“Our family group chat is exploding,” Stefanie O’Brien tells TODAY.com. “We are crying while laughing.”

A spokesperson from the Four Seasons tells TODAY.com that Kate is “our biggest little fan.”

"It’s been so fun to see all the creative ways that people are reacting and responding,” adds the spokesperson. “It’s safe to say the ‘boss baby’ has become a mini celebrity!”

According to Bailey, Kate has always been communicative.

“That’s Kate’s personality,” she says. “She certainly has a lot of tendencies to mimic Madelyn, whom she learns a lot from. From the day Kate was born ... she’s been curious.”

Bailey adds, “We don’t think much of it because Madelyn was vocal early on as well ... neither of them miss a beat.”

Kate’s speech milestones are right on track for her age, says Bailey, though it seems like Kate has a deeper understanding of certain topics. “For her age, she is very observant ... you can tell she’s attentive and listening and can follow cues about what’s going on” when a topic grabs her interest.

Kate visited the Four Seasons hotel with her family when she was six months old, says Bailey, and she has seen photos and videos of the trip.

And yes, she will be going again.

So when her mom asked the question, Kate was all in — at least, it seems so, her mom says: “I like to believe Kate understood what we were talking about.”