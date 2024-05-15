IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

50 baby names inspired by flowers

Stumped on what to name your flower child? We've got some names that will grow on you!
Young boy holding a flower carried by his mom
"Floral names are hot again today, with a twist," says Laura Wattenberg, creator of Namerology. Rawpixel / Getty Images
By Rosie Colosi

In considering the meaning of names, William Shakespeare used a rose as an example. "A rose by any other name would smell as sweet," he wrote in "Romeo and Juliet."

Even before Shakespeare's time, parents have turned to nature for naming inspiration and relied on flower baby names.

"Names of natural beauty were popular around the turn of the 20th Century. Parents were drawn to gem names like Pearl and Opal and flower names like Daisy and Rose," says Laura Wattenberg, creator of Namerology.

"Floral names are hot again today, with a twist," she continues. "Many parents are looking for names with a fresh, unexpected impact. Names like Azalea, Dahlia and Magnolia are hot choices, and Marigold, Zinnia and Lavender are rising fast."

Whether classic or contemporary, this list of flower baby names are sure to help your little one bloom as they grow.

  • Lily
  • Rose
  • Heather
  • Dahlia
  • Daisy
  • Azalea
  • Rosalyn
  • Ester
  • Sharon
  • Kalina
  • Iris
  • Violet
  • Ivy
  • Rosemary
  • Flora
  • Poppy
  • Briar
  • Clover
  • Ren
  • Cassia
  • Marigold
  • Rue
  • Magnolia
  • Indigo
  • Lavender
  • Susan
  • Jasmine
  • Primrose
  • Holly
  • Pansy
  • Jacinda
  • Begonia
  • Verbena
  • Yasmin
  • Tansy
  • Carmel
  • Zahara
  • Posy
  • Peony
  • Jacinta
  • Orchid
  • Shoshana
  • Mawar
  • Raisa
  • Amaranth
  • Nanala
  • Petunia
  • Fiorello
  • Arbor
  • Suzette
