In considering the meaning of names, William Shakespeare used a rose as an example. "A rose by any other name would smell as sweet," he wrote in "Romeo and Juliet."

Even before Shakespeare's time, parents have turned to nature for naming inspiration and relied on flower baby names.

"Names of natural beauty were popular around the turn of the 20th Century. Parents were drawn to gem names like Pearl and Opal and flower names like Daisy and Rose," says Laura Wattenberg, creator of Namerology.

"Floral names are hot again today, with a twist," she continues. "Many parents are looking for names with a fresh, unexpected impact. Names like Azalea, Dahlia and Magnolia are hot choices, and Marigold, Zinnia and Lavender are rising fast."

50 baby names inspired by flowers

Whether classic or contemporary, this list of flower baby names are sure to help your little one bloom as they grow.