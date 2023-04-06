It's a boy! Congratulations are in order for Emmy Rossum, who is now a mom of two.

The actor shocked fans when she shared the happy news to Instagram April 6 with three photos, including the first look at her son.

Surprise! Emmy Rossum is a mom of two. @emmy via Instagram

"04.05.23," Rossum, 36, captioned a carousel of photos featuring the newborn's footprints, as well as her baby bump. "On a foggy Wednesday morning, our son was born."

The carousel of photos also include a profile snap of the "Shameless" actor's newest addition, as well as his weight and length at birth.

Welcome to the world, little one! @emmy via Instagram

Fans were quick to congratulate the second time mom in the comment section, amassing more than 800 comments within the first 30 minutes of posting.

"Congratulations!!! That sweet nose," one user wrote.

Others noted how Rossum kept her pregnancy a secret again, much like she did with her previous pregnancy in 2021.

"The fact none of us knew she was pregnant again. She’s so good at hiding it. Congratulations Emmy," one user wrote.

Another added, "She really said 'another one' lmao congrats!"

Rossum, who is married to “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail, welcomed their daughter on May 24, 2021, announcing her arrival in a similar way.

"5.24.21," Rossum captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram revealing her pregnant belly, as well as her daughter's footprint. "On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world."

Two months after welcoming her little girl, Rossum shared her baby's first photo to social media alongside a message about getting vaccinated.

“When I was pregnant I got vaccinated,” Rossum wrote in an Instagram post. “Not only did we have a healthy, beautiful baby girl but we also just learned our daughter now has antibodies. In short, stop being an irresponsible idiot and get the vaccine.”

