Elijah Wood casually drops that he’s now a father of 2

Elijah Wood quietly welcomed a second child with his partner, Mette-Marie Kongsved.

Wood, 42, shared the baby news during a conversation with The Wall Street Journal on March 27.

“We’ve got a 3-year-old son and a 14-month-old daughter, and she wakes us up pretty early,” the “Lord of the Rings” actor revealed when asked what time he starts his day.

After the kids are up and moving, Wood said that he makes them a breakfast of oatmeal topped with “various spices,” peanut butter and fruit.

“I really like overnight oats or muesli with yogurt, and I sometimes eat that with them,” he told the publication.

Elijah Wood and Mette-Marie Kongsved at an event together in 2019. WWD / Penske Media via Getty Images

Fans are hungry for any details about Wood's family. He rarely discusses his personal life, and keeps his Instagram set to private.

“I wanted to be able to share photos that I didn’t necessarily want to share with the world,” he explained. “An account that’s public-facing would really change what I share.

“It’s not like I’m sharing anything that I wouldn’t want to go out, but I”m just a relatively private person,” he added.

Wood and Kongsved, a 31-year-old producer, welcomed their son, Evan, in 2019. Kongsved is originally from Denmark.

Wood is currently promoting the second season of the hit Showtime series “Yellowjackets.” The survival drama follows a New Jersey state champion girls soccer team whose plane crashed in the wilderness. They are left stranded for 19 months, and the show catches up with the survivors as adults. According to an official character description from the network, he plays a citizen detective opposite Christina Ricci.

Ricci, 43, and Wood previously co-starred in the 1997 drama "The Ice Storm." At the time, they were both teenagers.

“As an adult, getting to work with him, we really developed a nice rapport,” Ricci said during an interview with ET. "He’s so fun and so smart and so talented. He’s also just really kind and empathetic and great as Walter … So, really it was a joy to get to work with him.”

