Ed Sheeran’s younger daughter’s name revealed — and it’s out of this world

Ed Sheeran's younger daughter's name is quite celestial.

In a March 21 interview with Rolling Stone, Sheeran, 32, revealed that he and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, named their little one Jupiter.

During the interview, he also talked about his life at home with Jupiter and his 2-year-old daughter, Lyra, and said he just enjoys doing simple things with his family like having dinner.

“Me and Cherry were talking earlier about how it’s so lovely,” he said. “We had an entire day. We did nothing but this. It’s so nice and wholesome having family on tour. On the last tour, I’d party till 7 a.m., sleep till 4 p.m., get up and do the gig. But I was like, 26. It’s very different.”

In May 2022, Sheeran announced that he and Seaborn welcomed their little girl Jupiter. The "Shape of You" singer shared a photo of a pair of white baby socks resting on a brown crocheted blanket.

He captioned the post, “Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x.”

In early March, Sheeran revealed that his new album, "Subtract," will give fans a closer look into his life at home and on the road.

The "Small Bump" singer wrote that a “series of events,” changed his life — his mental health and the way he viewed his art in 2022 — which led him to write down his "deepest darkest thoughts" that made its way into the album.

A few things he said he experienced were a friend's death, his wife being diagnosed with a tumor while she was pregnant and him having to go to court for a copyright case for “Shape of You,” which he ultimately won in 2022.

"Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth," Sheeran said. "My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly, and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter. I was spiralling through fear, depression and anxiety. I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air."

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn during The BRIT Awards 2022 in London. JMEnternational / Getty Images

Sheeran noted that “Subtract” will possibly be the realest album he’s ever made.

“For the first time, I’m not trying to craft an album people will like, I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life,” he said.