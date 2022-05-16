Dylan Dreyer shares pictures from baby Rusty's baptism: 'A truly blessed weekend'

Dylan Dreyer is sharing special photos from the baptism of her 7-month-old son, Rusty.

“A truly blessed weekend as we celebrated Rusty’s Baptism,” Dylan captioned an Instagram on Sunday. “God bless you baby Russell!!”

The TODAY meteorologist included a carousel of pictures from the religious ceremony. In one group shot, Rusty is surrounded by extended family as well as his dad, Brian Fichera, and his brothers, Calvin, 5, and Oliver, 2.

“I love how proud you are of your Catholic faith!” one fan wrote in the comments.

Added another, “A very beautiful and special day. Congratulations and God bless Russell!”

Baptism symbolizes one’s entrance into the church community.

In 2020, Oliver had a scaled-back baptism due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

“We delayed Oliver’s baptism as long as we could thinking things would go back to normal … they didn’t,” Dylan wrote on Instagram at the time. “It was still such a special day for our little guy but I missed all my family that couldn’t be there.”

Dylan, who is Catholic, opened up about her faith in 2019, after experiencing a miscarriage and secondary infertility.

“I need to preface this with a disclaimer so as not to offend anyone. I’m so very grateful for the beautiful family I have. God has blessed me with an amazing little boy and I know there are women who struggle to have one baby and here I am wanting more,” Dylan wrote in an essay for TODAY Parents. “That being said, we want to give Calvin a sibling.”

At the time, Dylan noted that she was “scared” to begin the IVF process.

“I feel like on the one hand I'm going against what God has in the cards for me, but at the same time he helped me to make this decision so it could very well be part of the plan.’”

