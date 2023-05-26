'Duck Dynasty' star Sadie Robertson welcomes baby No. 2, shares intimate photos

Former “Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson announced that she and her husband, Christian Huff, have welcomed their second child, a girl.

The baby, who is named Haven, joins big sister, Honey James, 2.

“Haven has brought a touch of heaven,” Robertson, 25, wrote on Instagram. “May 22, 2023 at 8:30 am life got a whole lot sweeter!”

Robertson included a carousel of sweet photos celebrating the newest member of their family. She noted that the second slide shows “the sheer joy" on her face as she delivered Haven via C-section.

“Christian and I could not be happier and more grateful,” Robertson added. “Soaking in every single moment.”

In one picture, Honey James is seen kissing a baby doll while Robertson snuggles Haven. Robertson, Huff and Haven also posed for a shot outside the hospital before heading home.

Robertson’s birth experience with Honey James was not as serene.

“The shoulder was clamping the umbilical cord, causing her not to get air," Roberston revealed on her podcast “WHOA That’s Good" in 2021. “Her face was purple and her body was white. It was very scary.”

Thankfully, Honey started breathing on her own and was not injured from the ordeal. But Robertson experienced postpartum anxiety, which affects about 15% of new moms. While speaking on her podcast that year, Robertson described feeling “jittery” and like “couldn’t breathe.”

“I was so joyful, I was so blown away by the miracles, and I didn’t understand how I could be so happy and so joyful but also experience so much fear,” she said.

Eventually, Robertson decided to seek help and speak to a professional about her symptoms. She said the doctor gave her some of the best advice she’d ever received.

“(He said) to stop with the what-ifs, to stop with the what could have and what should have happened, and to just say ‘That didn’t happen,’ and ... to override that fear with gratitude, because as a mom or in life you’re going to have things that make you afraid,” Robertson remembered. “There are going to be things that make you have a fearful thought or start to feel anxious but it’s important that you don’t just let that thought run rampant, that you actually exchanged that with a different thought of gratitude.”

Robertson and Huff announced their engagement in 2019 after nine months of dating, and tied the knot in 2020.

"Duck Dynasty" aired from 2012 to 2017 on the A&E network and centered around the Robertson family and their duck call business.