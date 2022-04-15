'Glee' star Darren Criss is a dad, and his baby's name strikes a musical chord

Darren Criss and his wife, Mia, have welcomed their first child — a daughter named Bluesy Belle.

The former "Glee" star, 35, shared a photo of his adorable little girl, who arrived on April 11, on Instagram. In the pic, the first-time parents sit on the edge of Mia's hospital bed as Mia cradles a snoozing Bluesy Belle in her arms.

"M & D made some sweet music. ⁣ 🎶 Bluesy Belle Criss⁣ 🎶⁣ 4/11/22⁣ 💙 Out now. 💙," Criss wrote in his caption.

The Emmy winner's Hollywood pals commented to share their congratulations.

"Congrats beautiful family 😍," wrote former "Glee" co-star Heather Morris.

"Screaming!!!!!! ❤️," wrote Emma Roberts.

"Congrats my friend!" wrote former "Modern Family" star Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

The "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" star announced he and his wife were expecting back in October when he posted a gallery full of images and videos celebrating the news on Instagram.

The first photo showed the musical couple posing with guitars next to a laptop. A subsequent video revealed that the laptop featured an audio recording of their baby-on-the-way's heartbeat.

The actor also included a sonogram image of their baby with a note over it reading, “Baby Von Criss Dropping Spring 2022.”

Criss and his wife, Mia, got married in 2019 after nearly nine years of dating. Getty Images

In his caption, Criss gushed, "We’ve been making music for years ... But this time we made a BEAT. The ultimate collab droppin Spring 2022."

The couple tied the knot in February 2019 in a multi-day celebration in New Orleans after nearly nine years of dating. At one point during the festivities, the couple performed live music together.

Criss opened up to People in April 2020 about how much he enjoyed the couple's wedding. "It was a magical and crazy thing," he gushed. "If I could, I’d get married every year for the rest of my life."

Related video: