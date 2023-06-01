‘DWTS’ pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov welcome their first child

“Dancing With the Stars” pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are now parents.

The couple welcomed their first child and revealed the big news May 31 in a joint post from their respective Instagram pages.

“Nikita🤍 5.30.23,” they captioned a series of photos of their little girl.

Several other “Dancing With the Stars” pros chimed in with their best wishes for the new family.

“Welcome precious girl Nikita ❤️ So happy for you guys xo,” commented Peta Murgatroyd, who is also pregnant.

“She’s so perfect omg!” gushed Witney Carson.

“Welcome to the world Nikita!” wrote Britt Stewart.

Nikita is the first child for Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov. @daniellakaragach via Instagram

“Congratulations guys so so happy for you both! Nikita has the best parents,” commented Gleb Savchenko.

“Perfect baby Nikita,” Lindsay Arnold Cusick wrote.

“I can’t wait toooooiooo meet her,” Sasha Farber wrote.

Karagach, 30, also shared more images on her Instagram story, including a photo of the baby’s foot and a video of her measuring out the baby’s chin and comparing it Pashkov’s.

“Daddy’s Girl,” she wrote over the clip.

Karagach and Pashkov, who married in 2014 and have been competing on “Dancing With the Stars” since 2019, announced they were expecting a baby last November.

“We’ve wanted a family ever since we’ve gotten married, and we’ve been married for eight and a half years, so we are more than ready to have a baby,” Karagach told People.

“We wanted to start planning this year, and it just so happened that the timing was absolutely perfect. I actually found out I was pregnant on ('DWTS' Season 31’s) premiere day.”