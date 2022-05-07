Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner reveals newborn's name with the sweetest of sweet baby pics

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, has shared three new photos of their baby girl on Instagram.

In the caption, she revealed their daughter's name and it's as beautiful as it sounds.

"Bella Esmeralda 💚 180422," Rodriguez wrote alongside a few photos of their baby sleeping. (Swipe right below to see all the pics!)

Rodriguez's Instagram post comes after she announced the arrival of their little girl in April. However, on the same day, she also revealed that Bella's twin brother had died.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” Rodriguez and Ronaldo said in a statement. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.”

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," they continued. "We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Once the Manchester United forward and Rodriguez got to take their daughter home, they shared a photo of her siblings meeting Bella for the first time.

"Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us," Ronaldo — who is the most followed person on Instagram with 437 million followers — shared on the social media platform in April. "We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family."

"Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world. 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻," he continued.

Along with Bella, Ronaldo, 37, is also a father to kids, Cristiano Jr., 11, and Eva and Mateo, both 4. He also shares his 4-year-old daughter, Alana, with Rodriguez.

In Rodriguez's Netflix series, "I Am Georgina," Ronaldo spoke about fatherhood and said that he's never going to “pressure” Cristiano Jr. to become a soccer star like him, per People.

“Only time will tell. I will never pressure him. He will do what he wants," Ronaldo said. "Also what I want the most for Cristianito and everyone else is that they’re happy and that they choose what they want. I will support in any way."