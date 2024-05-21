IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

In case you missed it, these Amazon finds are going viral right now — and start at just $7

62 baby names inspired by the colors of the rainbow

Vibrant baby names from Lavender to Scarlett.
Happy toddler in France
Inspiration for color baby names can be found in nature and elsewhere. Getty Images
Create your free profile or log in to save this article
By Genevieve Brown

Color names for babies are so versatile. Sure, you could pick a color baby name that reflects your favorite shade, but a color name can be far more subtle and pay homage to so much more. 

Let’s say you’re a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan — maybe you don’t want to name your baby after a bird, but what about using the color green as an inspiration? Consider a color baby name like Emerald or Jade. Or perhaps you have a favorite flower — think about the color of the bud and pick from there — like Lavender or Coral. A color baby name can also be a tribute to your alma mater, the flag of the nation of your ancestors, or an element of nature that brings you peace. 

Some color baby names are also among the most popular baby names of 2023. Violet, Scarlett, and Hazel are all in the top 20 baby names for girls born in 2023, according to the Social Security Administration. Color names for boys such as Asher and Grayson are not quite as common, and both names have fallen slightly in popularity year over year. 

TODAY's own Carson Daly has a child with a colorful name: His youngest, Goldie. Her older siblings are Jackson, Etta and London. His youngest child is "the pot of gold at the end of the family rainbow," Carson said, explaining her name. Her middle name is Patricia, after his beloved mom.

TODAY's Carson Daly with wife Siri and their four children: Jackson Etta, London and Goldie.
TODAY's Carson Daly with wife Siri and their four children: Jackson Etta, London and Goldie.@carsondaly via Instagram

Here are boy and girl baby names inspired by colors, taken from the Social Security Administration’s top 1,000 most popular baby names of 2023. 

Color names for boys 

  1. Asher 
  2. Grayson 
  3. Greyson 
  4. Ashton 
  5. Onyx 
  6. Sterling 
  7. Sage 
  8. Forrest 
  9. Tanner 
  10. Ocean 
  11. Skyler
  12. Blaze
  13. Leif 
  14. Grey 
  15. Stone 

Color names for girls

  1. Violet
  2. Scarlett 
  3. Hazel
  4. Lily 
  5. Ivy 
  6. Willow 
  7. Ruby 
  8. Iris
  9. Jade 
  10. Daisy 
  11. Juniper 
  12. Sage
  13. Rose
  14. Magnolia 
  15. Emma
  16. Olive 
  17. Jasmine 
  18. River 
  19. Lilly
  20. Poppy 
  21. Navy 
  22. Azalea 
  23. Winter 
  24. Rosie 
  25. Saige 
  26. Scarlet
  27. Opal 
  28. Ivory 
  29. Sierra
  30. Rosalina 
  31. Skyler
  32. Violeta
  33. Siena 
  34. Rosa
  35. Clover 
  36. Goldie 
  37. Marigold 
  38. Emerald 
  39. Sky 
  40. Pearl 
  41. Skyla 
  42. Ocean 
  43. Ivey 
  44. Stormi
  45. Roselyn 
  46. Indigo 
  47. Sapphire 
Genevieve Brown

 Genevieve Shaw Brown is an Emmy award-winning lifestyle journalist and the author of the parenting book, “The Happiest Mommy You Know.” She is an avid traveler and was named the Lowell Thomas Silver Grand Award Travel Journalist of the Year. She has appeared as a parenting, travel and lifestyle expert on every network in the country. You can follow her on Instagram