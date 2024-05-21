62 baby names inspired by the colors of the rainbow

Color names for babies are so versatile. Sure, you could pick a color baby name that reflects your favorite shade, but a color name can be far more subtle and pay homage to so much more.

Let’s say you’re a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan — maybe you don’t want to name your baby after a bird, but what about using the color green as an inspiration? Consider a color baby name like Emerald or Jade. Or perhaps you have a favorite flower — think about the color of the bud and pick from there — like Lavender or Coral. A color baby name can also be a tribute to your alma mater, the flag of the nation of your ancestors, or an element of nature that brings you peace.

Some color baby names are also among the most popular baby names of 2023. Violet, Scarlett, and Hazel are all in the top 20 baby names for girls born in 2023, according to the Social Security Administration. Color names for boys such as Asher and Grayson are not quite as common, and both names have fallen slightly in popularity year over year.

TODAY's own Carson Daly has a child with a colorful name: His youngest, Goldie. Her older siblings are Jackson, Etta and London. His youngest child is "the pot of gold at the end of the family rainbow," Carson said, explaining her name. Her middle name is Patricia, after his beloved mom.

TODAY's Carson Daly with wife Siri and their four children: Jackson Etta, London and Goldie. @carsondaly via Instagram

Here are boy and girl baby names inspired by colors, taken from the Social Security Administration’s top 1,000 most popular baby names of 2023.

Color names for boys

Asher Grayson Greyson Ashton Onyx Sterling Sage Forrest Tanner Ocean Skyler Blaze Leif Grey Stone

Color names for girls