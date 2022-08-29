After secretly welcoming child with Colin Kaepernick, Nessa Diab asks for parenting advice at VMAs

Colin Kaepernick is a dad!

The former NFL star has welcomed his first child with his longtime girlfriend, MTV host and radio DJ Nessa Diab. The couple never shared news of their pregnancy until Sunday, a few weeks after the baby was born.

Hours before she hit the black carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, Diab shared a black-and-white photo of her and Kaepernick in a hospital bed with their bundle of joy.

"I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today," she wrote in the caption. "I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title — MOM!"

Diab did not share the baby's sex or name, or the exact date the baby was born.

"Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I’m a complete mama bear," she added. "Colin is the most amazing dad and I’m soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey."

Diab and Kaepernick, who reportedly began dating in 2015 and aren't married, never shared news of growing their family publicly on social media. Regardless, Diab says she is looking forward to connecting with her fans and followers over the experience of being a mom.

"I know sharing this allows me to connect with you in different ways that I never imagined," she said. "My conversations and life experiences have already changed. And my world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby who has shown me how to love in ways I never knew."

At the VMAs on Sunday, Diab was connecting with the stars in attendance of the big event that took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. During the night's pre-show, Diab asked attendees for their best parental advice and got some great answers.

J Balvin said, "The best advice is — there’s no advice."

When asked if she will ever get a good night's sleep ever again, he responded: "I don't think so. That’s why I wear glasses. I don't want to show what’s going on in my eyes right now."

DJ Khaled told her: "That is your biggest blessing. Your world is gonna change. Your life is gonna change."

"Best piece of advice: It’s not about you no more," he added. "It’s about your kids, and guess what? Your kids is you and God got you."