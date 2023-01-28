Claire Danes' 4-year-old son has opinions on her pregnancy news.

During a Jan. 27 appearance on "The Tonight Show," Danes revealed how Rowan and her 10-year-old son, Cyrus, felt about her welcoming another child.

She told Fallon that although "Cyrus was sort of resigned to it," she noticed that Rowan had "more to lose."

"He has more at stake, and he was categorically opposed to the idea," she said. "He said, 'Yeah, no, no. I don't like it. I don't like it. I like peace, mama.'"

"I was like, 'You like peace?'" Danes continued. "That's rich because that dude does not shut up."

Danes noted that her son already has a plan for what the family should do when the new baby arrives.

"He said, 'When it comes out of your tummy, we'll give it to a family that doesn't have a baby 'cause we're done,'" she said as the audience sweetly reacted with an "aww."

"That's a good plan," Fallon responded. "He's like, 'I'm the baby, man. (There) can't be a new baby.'"

However, Danes said that one thing Rowan liked about the prospect of being a big brother was that he could be a "condescending presence" to his little sibling since the baby won't know a lot until they get older.

"So, now he's a little more optimistic," Danes said.

On Jan. 26, Danes' husband, Hugh Dancy, appeared on the 3rd Hour of TODAY and confirmed that his wife was pregnant with their third child. The couple currently shares sons, Rowan and Cyrus, together.

While on the show, Dancy said that his boys have "mixed feelings" about him and Danes expanding their family.

When it comes to Rowan, he said that the little guy made it clear that he's not going to be changing any diapers.

“He is going to help, but he draws the line at helping with diapers,” Dancy said. “I would also, if I had the option, draw that line.”