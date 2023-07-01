Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's 7-year-old daughter, Luna, is already warming up to her new baby brother, Wren.

On Friday, June 30, Teigen, 37, shared a cute video on her Instagram stories of Luna holding Wren while she watched TV and ate some chips on the couch.

The pair were wrapped in a brown blanket and Luna made sure she cradled her brother's head with one hand while she munched on chips with the other.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna cuddles with baby brother Wren. @ChrissyTeigen / Via Instagram

Teigen's cute video comes after she announced she welcomed Wren with the help of a "loving" and "compassionate" surrogate on June 19.

"I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love," Teigen wrote on Instagram.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," she continued. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens. Our hearts and our home are officially full."

Shortly after he arrived, Teigen shared a cute video of Wren burping while being swaddled in a blanket.

"The hair. simple plan is shaking," she captioned the clip, referencing the punk rock band Simple Plan.

After taking a look at the video, the band's official Instagram account adorably commented, "Can confirm…that hair is pop-punk perfection! 🤩🤘Congratulations! ❤️."

Andy Cohen added, "Oh my gd. He is both of you to a tee."

However, some fans thought that Wren took after his dad more than his mom.

“Damn he’s the spitting image of John,” one fan wrote.

Another said, "OMG he looks more like John than John does."

Teigen also showed off Wren's adorable features when she shared a photo of Luna giving her brother a bottle while she sat next to her 4-year-old brother, Miles, on the couch.

"Babies babies babies!" Teigen captioned that post, along with two other photos she shared of her baby girl, Esti.

"Congratulations on expanding your family! I so enjoy your family posts. Family is everything! ❤️" a fan commented.