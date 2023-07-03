Chrissy Teigen shares new photos of 4 kids: ‘I love them so much I could explode into 1 million pieces’

Chrissy Teigen is embracing her life as a mom of four. Teigen, who welcomed Wren Alexander Stephens via surrogate on June 19 with husband John Legend, shared a glimpse into their home on July 2.

In an affectionate post, Teigen shared images of all four of her children with the caption: “4 people I made (with lots of help from other people lol) I love them so much i could explode into 1 million pieces.”

Teigen, 37, and Legend, 44, share daughter Luna Simone, 7, son Miles Theodore, 4, daughter Esti Maxine, 6 months, and newborn Wren Alexander. The couple have also been open about pregnancy loss after their son, Jack, was stillborn in 2020 due to a partial placenta abruption.

Teigen’s post featured precious photos of Wren stretching, Luna posing in a mermaid tail, Esti sitting in a chair, and Miles eating a snow cone.

Teigen announced Wren’s birth on June 28 in an emotional Instagram post. Among sweet photos of the infant, the model and cookbook author opened up about her desire to have four children, her fertility challenges and the surrogacy process.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children,” Teigen said, sharing that as a child, she always played with her toys in foursomes.

“Our hearts, and our home, are officially full,” she concluded.

John Legend also announced Wren’s birth on his own Instagram the same day. The first slide featured a photo of Legend holding his two infant children while Miles grinned at the camera and Luna struck a pose. Legend also included a photo of himself and Teigen cradling Wren, as well as a solo shot of Wren sleeping.

He captioned the post simply “Wren Alexander Stephens, our new love.”

Wren has appeared frequently on Teigen’s Instagram since his birth. On the same day she announced Wren’s arrival, she posted a video pointing out the infant’s voluminous head of hair, which she captioned “the hair. simple plan is shaking,” referencing rock band’s famously spiky hairdos.

On June 29, Teigen posted pictures of her young family captioned “babies babies babies!” Teigen cradled Esti in the first photo, followed by an adorable snap of Luna feeding baby brother Wren with a bottle as Miles made a silly face. Teigen also shared a video of Luna and Wren cuddling on her Instagram story the following day.

Teigen and Legend are clearly smitten with their family of six!