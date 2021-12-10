2021 has come and gone, but the world may just be a little cuter for it. Plenty of famous folks had babies over the past 12 months, increasing the size of their families and giving us all a reason to smile at their new additions. Here’s a look at some notable stars who welcomed little bundles of joy this year.

Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon

The former Destiny’s Child singer and her husband welcomed son Noah Jon on Jan. 21. He joined big brother Titan, 7.

“This baby is walking into a whole zone of so much love and attention and affection,” Rowland, 39, had told TODAY Parents before she gave birth.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara

The “All About That Bass” singer and her “Spy Kids” star husband became a family of three when they welcomed son Riley on Feb. 8.

In June, Trainor revealed that Riley, who was breech and born by C-section, had a tough birth and they had to wait five days before taking him home.

“It was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry,” she told TODAY Parents. “He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’ Then they told me he was having breathing issues. It was terrifying.”

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

The couple had their first child, a son named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, on Feb. 9.

It was the first grandchild for Princess Eugenie’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, as well as the ninth great-grandchild for the queen, but it wouldn’t be the last. More on that later.

Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco

Such Fez-tastic news! The former “That ‘70s Show” star and his fiancée announced they had a baby girl on Feb. 15.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar and his fiancée found a new teammate with daughter Sterling Skye when she was born Feb. 20, less than two weeks after Mahomes lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl, so maybe that took away some of the sting of falling short of winning a second straight title.

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith

It’s not exactly the Big Three, but it was certainly a big one. The “This Is Us” star became a first-time mother when she announced Feb. 23 that she and her hubby welcomed son August.

Before she gave birth, Moore said playing a mother on "This Is Us" helped prep her for what to expect.

“It’s funny, I mean having played a sort of matriarch of a family for the last five years and getting to sort of see children at various different chapters and stages, I feel like I’m as pseudo-prepared as I can be,” she told TODAY in November 2020.

Katharine McPhee Foster and David Foster

The singer and music producer welcomed a boy, according to her rep, on Feb. 24. It’s the first child for the former “American Idol” hopeful and the music producer, who is father to five daughters from previous relationships.

In March, McPhee Foster revealed the name on TODAY: Rennie David Foster.

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin

The year featured unthinkable tragedy when Alec Baldwin was involved in a fatal shooting on the set of the movie "Rust," but it began with much happier news.

In an announcement that took many by surprise, Hilaria announced on March 1 that she and her husband had a sixth child. They later revealed they named their daughter Lucia and she was born via surrogate.

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner

The “Project Runway” host and Kushner welcomed their first child, according to an Instagram post by him on March 14.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall

We promised you another royal birth and we have, ahem, delivered. Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and husband Mike welcomed their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall, it was announced March 24. The couple has two other daughters, Mia, 7, and Lena, 3.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell

The couple got the ultimate gift for their one-anniversary March 25 when their first child, daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, was born.

She has since shared many pictures of their daughter, including a fun Halloween family photo.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma

It was motherhood for the third time for Duff, who gave birth to daughter Mae on March 24. It’s the second child for Duff and her husband, who are parents to daughter Banks, 3. The “Younger” actor also has son Luca, 9, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Naomi Campbell

The supermodel didn’t disclose much information, but did say May 18 that she had become a mother for the first time.

Erin Napier and Ben Napier

The HGTV stars, who were already parents to daughter Helen, did the parenthood thing for the second time when another daughter, who they named Mae, was born May 28.

Nick Cannon

Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin boys, Zion and Zillion, in June. Less than two weeks later, Cannon became a dad again when Alyssa Scott reportedly gave birth to son Zen.

Cannon announced on his radio show Dec. 7 that Zen died of a brain tumor. He is also parents to son Golden, 4, and daughter Powerful Queen, 11 months, with Brittany Bell. In addition, he and ex-wife share twins Monroe and Moroccan, 10, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry

Yes, there was yet another royal birth in 2021 — and this one was a biggie! The former Meghan Markle and her husband, who were already parents to son Archie, 2, expanded their brood June 4 with the arrival of daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” a statement from the couple explained. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

Gal Gadot and Yaron Varsano

Wonder Woman is Wonder Mother again! The actor revealed the arrival of daughter Daniella on June 29 in a family photo that featured Varsano and their two other daughters Alma, 10, and Maya 4.

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East

Fans flipped when the Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast revealed July 20 she and her husband had a second child, a boy who they later said is named Jett James East. They were already parents to daughter Drew, 2.

Tan France and Rob France

The "Queer Eye" star announced in August that he and his husband had a son named Ismail via surrogate July 10.

“I’ve always had a name in mind that I wanted to call my child,” the new dad told TODAY prior to Ismail's birth. “Thankfully Rob loves the name also. It’s an Abrahamic name, which means it’s Biblical, Jewish, Muslim, all of those.”

Halsey and Alev Aydin

The Grammy-nominated singer announced they and their boyfriend had a baby named Ender Ridley on July 14. They did not reveal the baby's gender.

The birth came after the "Bad at Love" hitmaker had opened up about struggling with endometriosis and enduring miscarriages.

Ludacris and Eudoxie Bridges

The rapper announced Aug. 9 that he and his model wife welcomed their second child, a girl named Chance, on July 28. The couple also has an older daughter, Cadence, 6, while Ludacris has two other daughters.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

The “Saturday Night Live” star revealed that Aug. 18 that he and Johansson had a baby boy named Cosmo. It’s the first child for Jost, while the “Black Widow” star has a daughter, Rose, 7, from her previous marriage to Romain Dauriac.

Danielle Fishel Karp and Jensen Karp

The former "Boy Meets World" announced on Sept. 5 that she had met another boy — a baby boy named Keaton that she gave birth to Aug. 29. The actor and her husband Karp are also parents to son Adler, 2.

Cardi B and Offset

News that the couple had welcomed a second child was music to fans' ears! The "Up" singer revealed Sept. 6 that the couple had a baby, although they didn't specify the gender or the name. The pair already had daughter Kulture, 3.

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Brian Hallisay

Life became a real-life "Party of Five" for Hewitt, who revealed she had welcomed son Aidan James on Sept. 9. Hewitt and Hallisay also have two other kids, Autumn, 8, and Atticus, 6.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Dunst dropped some news while speaking to the New York Times on Sept. 10: she and Plemons had a son earlier in the year. “This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna,” Dunst said about their baby, James Robert, who was four months old at the time. Dunst and Plemons have another son, Ennis, 3.

“I’m so tired, I haven’t slept through the night in four months,” she added.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Whoa, was the royal family busy this year! Beatrice and Mozzi announced they had their first child together, a daughter, on Sept. 18, who they named Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

"So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London," the princess tweeted Sept. 20.

It's the first child for the princess, while Mozzi has a son who was born in 2016, from a previous relationship.

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea

On Oct. 12, the smooth singer revealed that he and his girlfriend had welcomed son Sire Castrello Raymond on Sept. 29. The couple also has a daughter named Sovereign Bo, 1, while the singer has two other kids from a previous marriage to Tameka Foster.

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin

The 'N Sync singer and Turchin became parents twice over Oct. 13 with the arrival of twins, a boy and a girl, born via surrogate. Bass has also had no problem teaching his kids to embrace his boy band roots, showing them off in some adorable 'N Sync onesies while saying he's "never been so happy."

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins

Four under six sounds great when you're talking about songs in that position on the charts, but the country star found himself with four kids under the age of 6 after his wife gave birth Nov. 15 to their fourth daughter, who they named Lillie Carolina Akins. She joined sisters Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 4, and Lennon Love, 21 months.

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin

The singer announced Nov. 22 that he and Martin welcomed a baby boy named Prince. It's their first child and the couple split shortly after his arrival, although they reconciled, reports People.

James Van Der Beek and Kimberly Van Der Beek

The former "Dawson's Creek" star and his wife let fans know Nov. 22 they expanded their brood with their sixth child, a boy named Remi, who joins siblings Olivia, 11, Joshua, 9, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 4, and Gwendolyn, 3.

Van Der Beek has even shared his own tips for helping to calm a crying baby.

Seth Meyers and Alexi Meyers

Late night fans may have felt some there was some funny business when Meyers announced Nov. 25 that he and his wife had a baby girl. She joins big brothers Ashe, 5, and Axel, 3.

What's more, Meyers waited on the news.

“We had another one, you guys!” Meyers said on the Thanksgiving episode of "Late Night," which featured his parents. “This is 10 weeks ago, my wife gave birth to a baby girl, and I feel like it’s only fitting for you to tell everybody what her name is,” he told his mother, who revealed the baby is named Adelaide, after her own mother.

Bode and Morgan Miller

On Dec. 6, the former pro volleyball player announced on Instagram that she and the Olympic gold medal skier had a daughter. Her arrival comes more than three years after the death of their 19-monht-old daughter, Emmy. The couple also has sons Nash, 6, Easton, 3, and twins Asher and Aksel, 2, while Miller has son Nate, 8, and daughter Dace, 13, from previous relationships.

Christina Ricci and Mark Hampton

The "Addams Family" star let the world know Dec. 8 that she and her husband, who announced in October that they had gotten married, had become the proud parents of a daughter named Cleo. Ricci is also mom to a son, Freddie, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband James Heerdegen.