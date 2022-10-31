Cardi B is ready for baby number three!

The 30-year-old rapper confided to her fans on Twitter on Sunday, Oct. 30 in a brief message. The tweet accompanied three adorable photos of her 1-year-old son, Wave Set Cephus, who she shares with rapper Offset.

In the photos, Wave donned a monochromatic outfit, including a gray beanie, metallic gray Dior puffer jacket, pair of distressed jeans, and high top sneakers. In one photo, Wave stuck his tongue out and in another, he posed with a sweet smile on his face as he looked off into the distance.

“My son so fire 🔥❤️,” Cardi B wrote, before hinting at some of her future plans. “….I can’t wait to get business finish and have my third.”

Cardi B, whose last full-length album debuted in 2018, took a moment to respond to a fan in the replies of her tweet who requested her new music first before expanding her family.

The fan had written, “let’s drop the album first and we can talk about a third regardless of that he’s beautiful,” to which the rapper replied, “Ummmm I literally said business finish first !!”

The “I Like It” performer shares two children with her husband, Offset, who is part of the trio Migos. They welcomed their first child, Kulture Kiari, 4, in July 2018 and Wave Set, 1, in September 2021.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, also has three children from previous relationships: Jordan, 12, Kody, 7, and Kalea, 7.

Cardi B and Offset celebrated Wave’s first birthday last month in a lavish party which including matching denim outfits custom made for the entire blended family. On September 5, the day after her son’s birthday, she shared several photos from the day which showcased a car themed party for the birthday boy.

“WAVE,SET,GOOOO!!!!!! 🏁🏎🥳,” she wrote in the caption. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my love.”

The following day, she shared more photos from the party, beginning with an adorable snap of Wave riding around in a toy Mercedes. Later on in the slideshow, Cardi B shared photos and videos from when she was pregnant, after she had given birth, and some of the early moments of Wave’s life.

“Words can’t describe how this boy came In to my life and stole my heart 💙🌊,” she wrote. “…..name fits you perfectly…YOU THE WAVE!”

Since Cardi B and Offset welcomed Wave, the rapper has shared a few glimpses of their youngest child on social media.

In April 2022, she posted a sweet family photo on Instagram that included herself with her sister, Hennessy Carolina, Offset, as well as Kulture and Wave. In the caption of the photo, Cardi B affectionately referred to her family as, “My charms 🍀.”

Months later, when Wave turned 9-months-old, Cardi B marked the occasion with several adorable photos shared in an Instagram carousel post.

In the first two photos, Wave donned a blue tie-dye shirt along with a coordinating blue beanie, two silver chains around his neck, and a pair of diamond studs in his ears. The following three photos documented the infant throughout his first 9-months of life as he adorably posed for the camera.

“Happy 9 months Wave 🌊🥺!!” Cardi B captioned the post. “My baby growing too fast on me🥲.”