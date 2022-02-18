Candace Parker, wife Anna Petrakova welcome son — see the pics

WNBA star Candace Parker and her wife, Anna Petrakova, have welcomed their first child together — a son named Airr Larry Petrakov Parker.

The Chicago Sky player announced the happy news Friday on Instagram alongside a gallery of photos of the couple posing with baby Airr and Parker's 12-year-old daughter, Lailaa, whom she shares with her former husband, ex-NBA player Shelden Williams.

"Airr Larry Petrakov Parker 2-11-22," Parker, 35, gushed in her caption. "We are in absolute love and utter appreciation that Goose chose us. Welcome to the fam SON."

She added various emoji, including three crying emoji, at the end of her message.

The couple's baby news comes less than a week after Parker shared a sweet Instagram tribute to her wife in honor of Valentine's Day on Monday.

"You are at the center of my happy…..Thanks Universe for conspiring across oceans, judgement, gender, race, opinions, fear, and doubt to allow me to be with someone like you @petrarulove,” Parker wrote next to a gallery of photos and videos of the couple, including a clip of them eating strawberries on a boat.

“I love you Happy Valentines Day #DD," she added.

Petrakova commented, “I do not even recall the strawberry video 🤣 I was lit. Love our mini-parties in the car or kitchen or wherever we are at the moment for no reason. How did I get so lucky! #DD.”

Petrakova shared her own Valentine's Day message to Parker and her "bonus daughter," Lailaa, on Instagram.

“Happy V-Day to my rock, my baby mommy, my lead singer (preferably 90’s and 00’s rnb), my ride-or-die (as long as there is coffee and wine), my gossip in the shower, my one-of-a kind wife!” she wrote.

“Also to my sweet, big-hearted, goofy, dancing and twirling through life bonus daughter! And to the rest of our children (dogs are people too),” she added.

Parker, who helped lead the Chicago Sky to the team’s first WNBA championship last season, announced in December that she and Petrakova were expecting a child together in an Instagram post that also revealed the couple had tied the knot two years before.

"Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got to marry my best friend in front of our close family and friends. My heart could have exploded. I cried like a baby… " Parker wrote alongside several images from the couple's wedding. “To know me or you is to know our love. This journey hasn’t been easy. I am proud of us and what we have built and who we have grown to become both individually and together."

She went on to thank Petrakova for also loving Lailaa "as your own" before revealing the couple had a baby on the way.

“Lailaa is pumped to be a big sister!” she wrote.

Parker continued her post by telling her bride, “You couldn’t be more beautiful!”