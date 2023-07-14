Which buybuy Baby stores are closing? Here's the full list

Buybuy Baby is closing all 115 locations, CNBC reports. The retailer, long a staple of baby registries and one-stop shopping for parents, is holding massive sales.
After buybuy Baby's parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond, filed for bankruptcy protection in April, a company called Go Global Retail was "eager" to purchase buybuy Baby's intellectual property, CNBC reports.
The owner of the children’s apparel company Janie and Jack planned to keep buybuy Baby running.
But on July 11, negotiations ended after the parties failed to reach an agreement on valuation, Go Global Retail's CEO Jeff Streader told CNBC.
TODAY.com reached out to Go Global Retail for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
As a result, buybuy Baby stores will close nationwide. Here’s the full list of all the store closures by state.
Buybuy Baby store closings by state
Alabama
- 4351 Creekside Avenue, Hoover, AL 35244
Arizona
- 2640 West Chandler Boulevard, Chandler, AZ 85224
- 7375 West Bell Road, Peoria, AZ 85382
- 10080 North 90th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
California
- 1660 Millenia Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91915
- 1014 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024
- 3250 Buskirk Avenue, Suite 300-A, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
- 1120 Galleria Boulevard, Suite 160, Roseville, CA 95678
- 3700 West Torrance Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90503
- 149 Serramonte Center, Unit 150, Daly City, CA 94015
- 7458 North Blackstone Avenue, Fresno, CA 93720
- 11530 4th Street, Suite 125, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
- 5353 Almaden Expressway, Suite A100, San Jose, CA 95118
- 6621 Fallbrook Avenue, Unit B, West Hills, CA 91307
- 7621 Laguna Boulevard, Elk Grove, CA 95758
- 25322 El Paseo, Mission Viejo, CA 92691
- 27651 San Bernardino Avenue, Redlands, CA 92374
- 40438 Winchester Road, Temecula, CA 92591
- 22999 Savi Ranch Parkway, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Colorado
- 6492 South Parker Road, Aurora, CO 80016
- 5134 South Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80123
- 9350 North Sheridan Blvd., Westminster, CO 80031
Connecticut
- 1433 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06110
Delaware
- 501 West Main Street, Christiana, DE 19702
Florida
- 130 East Altamonte Drive, Suite 1000, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
- 8801 Southside Boulevard, Unit 10, Jacksonville, FL 32256
- 11360 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
- 11345 Causeway Boulevard, Brandon, FL 33511
- 8241 West Flagler Street, Suite 100, Miami, FL 33144
- 2035 North University Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33071
- 3206 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32803
Georgia
- 7121 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, GA 30022
- 1670 Scenic Highway North, Suite 124, Snellville, GA 30078
- 242 Robert C. Daniels Jr. Parkway, Augusta, GA 30909
- 2555 Cobb Place Lane NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Illinois
- 5540 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake, IL 60014
- 580 East Golf Road, Schaumburg, IL 60173
- 1556 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove, IL 60515
- 324 South Route 59, Naperville, IL 60540
Indiana
- 435 East University Drive, Granger, IN 46530
- 1230 North US 31, Suite A, Greenwood, IN 46142
- 4030 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Iowa
- 4100 University Avenue, Suite 115, West Des Moines, IA 50266
Kansas
- 12055 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66213
- 2756 North Greenwich Court, Wichita, KS 67226
Kentucky
- 2321 Sir Barton Way, Suite 110, Lexington, KY 40509
Louisiana
- 5919 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70836
Maryland
- 1683 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852
Massachusetts
- 160 Granite Street, Braintree, MA 02184
Michigan
- 42595 Ford Road, Canton, MI 48187
- 13361 Hall Road, Utica, MI 48315
- 4100 28th Street Southeast, Kentwood, MI 49512
- 28512 Telegraph Rd, Southfield, MI 48034
Minnesota
- 9160 Hudson Road, Woodbury, MN 55125
Missouri
- 15355A Manchester Road, Ballwin, MO 63011
- 20000 East Jackson Drive, Independence, MO 64057
- 3200 Laclede Station, Suite D, Saint Louis, MO 63143
Nebraska
- 12204 K Plaza, Omaha, NE 68137
Nevada
- 535 North Stephanie Street, Henderson, NV 89014
- 2315 Summa Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas, NV 89135
New Hampshire
- 213 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua, NH 03060
New Jersey
- 711 Route 28, Bridgewater, NJ 08807
- 675 US Highway 1 South, Suite 1, Iselin, NJ 08830
- 545 Route 46 West, Totowa, NJ 07512
- 1590 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
- 530 West Mount Pleasant Avenue, Livingston, NJ 07039
- 310 Route 36, West Long Branch, NJ 07764
- 1745 Deptford Center Road, Deptford, NJ 08096
- 34 East Ridgewood Avenue, Paramus, NJ 07652
New Mexico
- 2451 San Mateo Boulevard Northeast, Suite C, Albuquerque, NM 87110
New York
- 1261 Niagara Falls Boulevard, # 1, Amherst, NY 14226
- 270 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY 10001
- 1440 Central Avenue, Colonie, NY 12205
- 1019 Central Park Avenue, Scarsdale, NY 10583
- 895 East Gate Boulevard, Garden City, NY 11530
North Carolina
- 9555 South Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28273
- 3121 Market Center Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560
- 8062 Concord Mills Blvd, Suite 20, Concord, NC 28027
- 2716 Freedom Parkway Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28314
Ohio
- 3749 Easton Market, Columbus, OH 43219
- 4045 Richmond Road, Warrensville Heights, OH 44122
- 6146 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459
- 292 Main Street, Westlake, OH 44145
- 5255 Deerfield Boulevard, Mason, OH 45040
Oklahoma
- 10017 East 71st Street, Tulsa, OK 74133
Oregon
- 3485 Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard, Suite 170, Beaverton, OR 97005
- 12535 SE 82nd Ave STE B, Clackamas, OR 97015
Pennsylvania
- 751 Horsham Road, Unit B1, Lansdale, PA 19446
- 1915 Whitehall Mall, Whitehall, PA 18052
South Carolina
- 1117 Woodruff Road, Suite 1, Greenville, SC 29607
Tennessee
- 2000 Mallory Lane, Suite 400, Franklin, TN 37067
- 202 Morrell Road, Knoxville, TN 37919
Texas
- 5400 Brodie Lane, Suite 400, Austin, TX 78745
- 4648 Southwest Loop 820, Fort Worth, TX 76109
- 20416 Highway 59N, Humble, TX 77338
- 500 North Jackson Road, #A-2, Pharr, TX 78577
- 2901 East State Highway 114, Southlake, TX 76092
- 19801 Gulf Freeway, Suite 800, Webster, TX 77598
- 5001-183A Toll Road, Suite I100, Cedar Park, TX 78613
- 2930 Preston Road, Suite 600, Frisco, TX 75034
- 1451 West Pipeline Road, Hurst, TX 76053
- 2712 North Central Expressway, Plano, TX 75074
- 12710 Fountain Lake Circle, Stafford, TX 77477
- 13900 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, TX 75240
- 17355 Tomball Parkway, Suite 1K, Houston, TX 77064
- 24600 Katy Freeway, Suite 200, Katy, TX 77494
- 522 Northwest Loop 410 Suite 108, San Antonio, TX 78216
- 8934 South Broadway Ave, Suite 448, Tyler, TX 75703
Utah
- 10230 South State Street, Sandy, UT 84070
Virginia
- 24670 Dulles Landing, Unit 130, Dulles, VA 20166
- 6398 Springfield Plaza, Springfield, VA 22150
- 2700 Potomac Mills Circle, Suite 100, Woodbridge, VA 22192
Washington
- 17686 Southcenter Parkway, Tukwila, WA 98188
Wisconsin
- 665 Main Street, Brookfield, WI 53005
- 231 Junction Road, Madison, WI 53717