Which buybuy Baby stores are closing? Here's the full list

Buybuy Baby is closing all 115 locations, CNBC reports. The retailer, long a staple of baby registries and one-stop shopping for parents, is holding massive sales.

After buybuy Baby's parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond, filed for bankruptcy protection in April, a company called Go Global Retail was "eager" to purchase buybuy Baby's intellectual property, CNBC reports.

The owner of the children’s apparel company Janie and Jack planned to keep buybuy Baby running.

But on July 11, negotiations ended after the parties failed to reach an agreement on valuation, Go Global Retail's CEO Jeff Streader told CNBC.

As a result, buybuy Baby stores will close nationwide. Here’s the full list of all the store closures by state.

Buybuy Baby store closings by state

Alabama

4351 Creekside Avenue, Hoover, AL 35244

Arizona

2640 West Chandler Boulevard, Chandler, AZ 85224

7375 West Bell Road, Peoria, AZ 85382

10080 North 90th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

California

1660 Millenia Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91915

1014 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024

3250 Buskirk Avenue, Suite 300-A, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523

1120 Galleria Boulevard, Suite 160, Roseville, CA 95678

3700 West Torrance Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90503

149 Serramonte Center, Unit 150, Daly City, CA 94015

7458 North Blackstone Avenue, Fresno, CA 93720

11530 4th Street, Suite 125, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

5353 Almaden Expressway, Suite A100, San Jose, CA 95118

6621 Fallbrook Avenue, Unit B, West Hills, CA 91307

7621 Laguna Boulevard, Elk Grove, CA 95758

25322 El Paseo, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

27651 San Bernardino Avenue, Redlands, CA 92374

40438 Winchester Road, Temecula, CA 92591

22999 Savi Ranch Parkway, Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Colorado

6492 South Parker Road, Aurora, CO 80016

5134 South Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80123

9350 North Sheridan Blvd., Westminster, CO 80031

Connecticut

1433 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06110

Delaware

501 West Main Street, Christiana, DE 19702

Florida

130 East Altamonte Drive, Suite 1000, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

8801 Southside Boulevard, Unit 10, Jacksonville, FL 32256

11360 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026

11345 Causeway Boulevard, Brandon, FL 33511

8241 West Flagler Street, Suite 100, Miami, FL 33144

2035 North University Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33071

3206 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32803

Georgia

7121 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, GA 30022

1670 Scenic Highway North, Suite 124, Snellville, GA 30078

242 Robert C. Daniels Jr. Parkway, Augusta, GA 30909

2555 Cobb Place Lane NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Illinois

5540 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

580 East Golf Road, Schaumburg, IL 60173

1556 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove, IL 60515

324 South Route 59, Naperville, IL 60540

Indiana

435 East University Drive, Granger, IN 46530

1230 North US 31, Suite A, Greenwood, IN 46142

4030 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46250

Iowa

4100 University Avenue, Suite 115, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Kansas

12055 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66213

2756 North Greenwich Court, Wichita, KS 67226

Kentucky

2321 Sir Barton Way, Suite 110, Lexington, KY 40509

Louisiana

5919 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70836

Maryland

1683 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852

Massachusetts

160 Granite Street, Braintree, MA 02184

Michigan

42595 Ford Road, Canton, MI 48187

13361 Hall Road, Utica, MI 48315

4100 28th Street Southeast, Kentwood, MI 49512

28512 Telegraph Rd, Southfield, MI 48034

Minnesota

9160 Hudson Road, Woodbury, MN 55125

Missouri

15355A Manchester Road, Ballwin, MO 63011

20000 East Jackson Drive, Independence, MO 64057

3200 Laclede Station, Suite D, Saint Louis, MO 63143

Nebraska

12204 K Plaza, Omaha, NE 68137

Nevada

535 North Stephanie Street, Henderson, NV 89014

2315 Summa Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas, NV 89135

New Hampshire

213 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua, NH 03060

New Jersey

711 Route 28, Bridgewater, NJ 08807

675 US Highway 1 South, Suite 1, Iselin, NJ 08830

545 Route 46 West, Totowa, NJ 07512

1590 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034

530 West Mount Pleasant Avenue, Livingston, NJ 07039

310 Route 36, West Long Branch, NJ 07764

1745 Deptford Center Road, Deptford, NJ 08096

34 East Ridgewood Avenue, Paramus, NJ 07652

New Mexico

2451 San Mateo Boulevard Northeast, Suite C, Albuquerque, NM 87110

New York

1261 Niagara Falls Boulevard, # 1, Amherst, NY 14226

270 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY 10001

1440 Central Avenue, Colonie, NY 12205

1019 Central Park Avenue, Scarsdale, NY 10583

895 East Gate Boulevard, Garden City, NY 11530

North Carolina

9555 South Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28273

3121 Market Center Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560

8062 Concord Mills Blvd, Suite 20, Concord, NC 28027

2716 Freedom Parkway Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28314

Ohio

3749 Easton Market, Columbus, OH 43219

4045 Richmond Road, Warrensville Heights, OH 44122

6146 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459

292 Main Street, Westlake, OH 44145

5255 Deerfield Boulevard, Mason, OH 45040

Oklahoma

10017 East 71st Street, Tulsa, OK 74133

Oregon

3485 Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard, Suite 170, Beaverton, OR 97005

12535 SE 82nd Ave STE B, Clackamas, OR 97015

Pennsylvania

751 Horsham Road, Unit B1, Lansdale, PA 19446

1915 Whitehall Mall, Whitehall, PA 18052

South Carolina

1117 Woodruff Road, Suite 1, Greenville, SC 29607

Tennessee

2000 Mallory Lane, Suite 400, Franklin, TN 37067

202 Morrell Road, Knoxville, TN 37919

Texas

5400 Brodie Lane, Suite 400, Austin, TX 78745

4648 Southwest Loop 820, Fort Worth, TX 76109

20416 Highway 59N, Humble, TX 77338

500 North Jackson Road, #A-2, Pharr, TX 78577

2901 East State Highway 114, Southlake, TX 76092

19801 Gulf Freeway, Suite 800, Webster, TX 77598

5001-183A Toll Road, Suite I100, Cedar Park, TX 78613

2930 Preston Road, Suite 600, Frisco, TX 75034

1451 West Pipeline Road, Hurst, TX 76053

2712 North Central Expressway, Plano, TX 75074

12710 Fountain Lake Circle, Stafford, TX 77477

13900 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, TX 75240

17355 Tomball Parkway, Suite 1K, Houston, TX 77064

24600 Katy Freeway, Suite 200, Katy, TX 77494

522 Northwest Loop 410 Suite 108, San Antonio, TX 78216

8934 South Broadway Ave, Suite 448, Tyler, TX 75703

Utah

10230 South State Street, Sandy, UT 84070

Virginia

24670 Dulles Landing, Unit 130, Dulles, VA 20166

6398 Springfield Plaza, Springfield, VA 22150

2700 Potomac Mills Circle, Suite 100, Woodbridge, VA 22192

Washington

17686 Southcenter Parkway, Tukwila, WA 98188

Wisconsin