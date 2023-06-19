Brianne Howey of 'Ginny & Georgia' welcomes 1st child, shares photo

The mom from "Ginny & Georgia" is a mom in real life now, too.

Actor Brianne Howey just welcomed her first child, sharing a sweet photo on Instagram of the newborn cuddled on her chest.

"My whole world just got a whole lot sweeter," she wrote in the June 18 post. "And smaller. Welcome my little love."

The 34-year-old, best known for her role as the chaotic Georgia Miller on the Netflix hit "Ginny & Georgia," first publicly announced that she was expecting in March.

She shared a photo of her pregnant figure with a caption that she had gone to a fashion show “with my forever new +1.”

Howey is married to Matt Ziering.

Many of Howey's "Ginny & Georgia" costars chimed in on the birth announcement.

"OH MY GOD CONGRATULATIONS," wrote Antonia Gentry, who plays her TV daughter, Ginny.

Sara Waisglass, who plays one of Ginny's friends, wrote, "sobbing. congratulations mama!!!"

"Congratulations to you both!!!!!" wrote Felix Mallard, who plays Ginny's love interest.

In January, Howey spoke to TODAY about what she loves most about playing Georgia on the popular show.

“Definitely the mom part,” she said. “I think Ginny and Austin are her pride and joy. They are her reasons for living and Georgia says they are her future. I think they bring out the best in Georgia in my opinion.”

In May, Netflix announced that "Ginny & Georgia" had been renewed for a third and fourth season.