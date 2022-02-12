Brenda Song opens up about how parenthood changed her

Brenda Song is opening up about juggling starring on Hulu’s “Dollface” while also caring for her 10-month-old son, Dakota.

“I never thought that I could really put my career in the backseat,” the 33-year-old actor shared in an interview with E! News published on Thursday. “But, at the end of the day, if I had to stop doing what I’m doing to be a better mom, I would do it without blinking an eye because my son is the most important thing and I just want to be the best mom for him.”

Song opened up about how she feels she could walk away from her career if she had to to "be a better mom." Image Group LA / The Walt Disney Company via Getty Images

She said becoming a parent has impacted her career choices and added “Because now I really think about where things are being shot, how long they’re being shot for because everything revolves around my son.”

Song, who has been acting since her childhood on shows like Disney Channel’s “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody,” welcomed her first child with fiancé Macaulay Culkin, 41, in April 2021.

Song and Culkin at the sixth biennial Stand Up To Cancer telecast at the Barkar Hangar on Sept. 7, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Stand Up To Cancer

The actor revealed to E! News that she returned to set to film season two of “Dollface,” which hits Hulu on Feb. 11, just 12 weeks after giving birth. Despite COVID-19 protocols, Song said she was still able to have her son with her during filming so she could breastfeed and see him.

“I’m so lucky that I had a showrunner and a group of women who not only supported that, but forced it on me,” Song explained. “More times than not, Kat (Dennings) was like, ‘’Have you pumped? Go pump.’”

Song also has plenty of support at home from her live-in mother, Mai Song. She recalled really appreciating her mom after having Dakota.

About three days after giving birth, Song “looked at my mom and was like, ‘Mom, I am so sorry for anything that I have ever done to upset you or to anything. You are incredible. I don’t know how you do it.’”

The additional help is a change for Song who shared she isn’t used to asking for assistance. Since becoming a mom, she said she has learned “it’s okay to not know everything.”

She also described having anxiety during her fourth trimester. She remembered thinking "'Oh my God, am I doing enough? Am I a good mom?'"

The “Dollface” star said she constantly reminds herself how much her body went through to give birth and that she is surrounded by people who love her son.

“He has a group of aunties,” she said about the cast and crew of her Hulu series. “I’m so lucky to have such a great group of friends where literally this child has never had to sit down because everybody wants to hold him.”

Song has more to celebrate in addition to being a new mom and her show returning soon for another season. Last month, a source close to Culkin and Song told E! News that the couple, who have been together for about four years, are engaged.

Song and Culkin share a kiss on Sept. 7, 2018. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Stand Up To Cancer

She was also recently spotted wearing a large diamond engagement ring.

The pair keep their relationship pretty private. In November, Song shared a rare picture of them together at a Rams game on Instagram.

“Very few things can get us out of the house and away from our son,” she wrote in the caption.