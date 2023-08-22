IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Get organized for fall with expert-approved tips and finds for the whole family

100 baby boy names that start with 'X'

From Xander to Xenocrates, there are many special 'X' names to choose from.
Smiling baby boy
There's something special about the letter "X"!Jovana Stojanovic / Getty Images
By Sophie Caldwell

For parents seeking a unique baby boy name, the letter "X" marks the spot.

Baby boy names that start with "X" provide a range of classic and distinctive options.

Alexander, for which Xander is a common nickname, is the 44th most popular name for baby boys over the past century, according to the Social Security Administration.

Based on SSA data, Xavier has ranked in the top 100 boy names every year since 2001.

Notable figures with "X" names include actor Xolo Maridueña, football player Xavier Rhodes, ancient Greek philosopher Xenophon, jazz musician Xavier Cugat, and boxer Xander Zayas.

Some celebrities have also selected "X" names for their sons, including  X Æ A-12 (Elon Musk and Grimes) and Xander (January Jones).

More unique baby boy names!

100 Baby Boy Names That Start With 'X'

From Xabriel to Xzavier, here are 100 unique boy names that start with "X."

  • Xavier
  • Xandros
  • Xenos
  • Xuan
  • Xiomar
  • Xander
  • Xever
  • Xoaquin
  • Xannos
  • Xhemal
  • Xenon
  • Ximeno
  • Xerxes
  • Xane
  • Xylon
  • Xulio
  • Xenagoras
  • Xi-wang
  • Xesús
  • Xaul
  • Xanthos
  • Xenophon
  • Xacobe
  • Xathieur
  • Xavior
  • Xuân
  • Xochipilli
  • Ximun
  • Xoán
  • Xaviel
  • Xenophanes
  • Xhafer
  • Xolotl
  • Xystos
  • Xaver
  • Xquenda
  • Xiaobei
  • Xanthippos
  • Xenocrates
  • Xaviar
  • Xayvion
  • Xabi
  • Xun
  • Xanthus
  • Xhelal
  • Xiang
  • Xandinho
  • Xoel
  • Xia
  • Xanti
  • Xaviell
  • Xue
  • Xolani
  • Xing-fu
  • Xurxo
  • Xzavier
  • Xyprus
  • Xach
  • Ximénez
  • Xadrian
  • Xabier
  • Xasan
  • Xandro
  • Xacheriah
  • Xinyi
  • Xenofon
  • Ximenes
  • Xián
  • Xande
  • Xing
  • Xanto
  • Xaven
  • Xaime
  • Xandy
  • Xavi
  • Xan
  • Xavion
  • Xiao-ping
  • Xochitl
  • Xachary
  • Xanthias
  • Xidorn
  • Xosé
  • Ximo
  • Xabriel
  • Xyrell
  • Xavien
  • Xhanti
  • Xristian
  • Xeuz
  • Ximon
  • Xamar
  • Xiaobaobei
  • Xhosas
  • Xin
  • Xingyu
  • Xhander
  • Xevin
  • Xristopher
  • Xisco
Sophie Caldwell

Sophie is interning for TODAY.com this summer. Originally from Texas, she is adjusting to life in New York City. When she isn't writing about news and pop culture trends, she can be found petting stray animals, spending hours at bookstores, or taking the subway in the wrong direction.