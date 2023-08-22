For parents seeking a unique baby boy name, the letter "X" marks the spot.

Baby boy names that start with "X" provide a range of classic and distinctive options.

Alexander, for which Xander is a common nickname, is the 44th most popular name for baby boys over the past century, according to the Social Security Administration.

Based on SSA data, Xavier has ranked in the top 100 boy names every year since 2001.

Notable figures with "X" names include actor Xolo Maridueña, football player Xavier Rhodes, ancient Greek philosopher Xenophon, jazz musician Xavier Cugat, and boxer Xander Zayas.

Some celebrities have also selected "X" names for their sons, including X Æ A-12 (Elon Musk and Grimes) and Xander (January Jones).

100 Baby Boy Names That Start With 'X'

From Xabriel to Xzavier, here are 100 unique boy names that start with "X."