Parents seeking baby boy names that start with “W” might choose a classic, like Walker or Wilson, or go for something more modern, like Wade.

According to the Social Security Administration, one boy name that begins with “W” has landed in the top five most popular spots since 1922: William.

Famous male personalities with “W” monikers include: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Woodrow Wilson, William Shakespeare, Will Smith, Walt Disney, Winston Churchill, Willem Dafoe, Woody Harrelson, Wiz Khalifa and Will Arnett.

Celebrities who have given their sons a boy name that starts with “W” include: Walker (Idina Menzel), Wave (Cardi B), Weston (Jenna Fischer), William (Brad Paisley), Win (Ciara), William (Jimmy Kimmel), Winston (Idris Elba) and Wren (Chrissy Teigen and John Legend).

100 Boy Names That Start With “W”

Choosing a name that is the perfect fit for your son is an important decision and not one to take lightly.

Whether having a boy name that starts with “W” is a longstanding family tradition, or just a choice you’ve landed on for your new arrival, here are 100 baby boy names that start with “W” to consider: