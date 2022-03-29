38 baby boy names that start with 'T'

Many parents pick their baby's name by starting with one decision: the initial.

One reason for this is out of a preference for the way certain letters sound, Pamela Redmond, creator of Nameberry, told TODAY Parents.

“We all have preferences, and parents may notice that they seem to like names that start with S or L or A,” Redmond said. “If that’s the case, searching by letter can help them find new names they may love.”

For boy names that begin with the letter “T,” one mini-trend is the Th- sound, such as Theo. Another trend is the rise of Tru- names, including Truett for boys and the unisex names True and Truth.

Theodore is the top boy name that begins with the initial. In the past, the initial has been dominated by surnames, Redmond said, and some new “T” names are beginning to trend in that category, such as Tate, Townes and Tatum.

Here are the 38 top boy names that begin with “T,” from Nameberry’s “Top 1000” list: