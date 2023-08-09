100 baby boy names that start with 'S'

Looking for boy names that start with "S?" There are plenty options out there, from classic, Biblical names to more contemporary monikers.

According to the Social Security Administration, Samuel has maintained a steady presence in the top 100 boy names in recent times, ranking in 24th place in the 2000s and 22nd in the 2010s.

Notable figures with "S" names include actor Sylvester Stallone, basketball player Stephen Curry, actor Sean Connery, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, physicist Stephen Hawking, basketball player Shaquille O'Neal, wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin, television host Simon Cowell, director Steven Spielberg, actor Samuel L. Jackson, writer Stephen King and singer Stevie Wonder.

Several celebrities have chosen "S" names for their baby boys, including Saint (Kim Kardashian and Kanye West), Samuel (Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck), Santiago (Eva Longoria), Sebastian (Anderson Cooper), Sir (Beyoncé and Jay-Z), Spencer (Mindy Kaling) and Sylvester (Emily Ratajkowski).

100 Boy Names That Start With 'S'

From Santiago to Stephen, here are 100 baby boy name ideas starting with the letter "S."