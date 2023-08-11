Parents seeking baby boy names that starts with “R” might choose a classic, like Ryan or Russell, or go for something more modern, like Ryker.

According to the Social Security Administration, two boy names that begin with “R” have landed in the top five most popular spots since 1922: Robert and Richard.

Other popular "R" names from the last 100 years, according to the SSA, include Ryan, Ronald, Roger, Randy and Russell.

Famous male personalities with “R” monikers include: Ryan Reynolds, Robert F. Kennedy, Robin Williams, Rupert Grint, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Rowan Atkinson, Ronaldinho Gaucho, Roald Dahl and Rami Malek.

Celebrities who have given their sons a boy name that starts with “R” include: Rafael (Alec Baldwin), Rome (Shay Mitchell), Remington (Kelly Clarkson), Rhodes (Emma Roberts), Renn (Ricky Martin), Rhett (Wes Chatham), Robert (Owen Wilson), Rockwell (Lucy Liu) and Roman (Al Pacino).

100 Boy Names That Start With “R”

Choosing a name that is the perfect fit for your son is an important decision and one that parents don't take lightly.

Whether having a name that starts with “R” is a longstanding family tradition, or just a choice you’ve landed on for your new arrival, here are 100 baby boy names that start with “R” to consider: