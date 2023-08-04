100 boy names that start with "N"

There are many options for parents searching for boy names that start with "N" before meeting their baby boy. In fact, one of the most popular boy names starts with "N."
According to the Social Security Administration's most recent data, Noah holds the No. 2 spot on the list of top boy names.
Famous figures who have "N" names include: singer Niall Horan, comedian and television host Nick Cannon, actor Norman Reedus, singer Neil Diamond, comedian Noel Fielding, jazz singer and musician Nat King Cole, actor Neil Patrick Harris and singer Neil Young.
Several celebrities have selected boy names that start with "N" for their baby boys, including Naviyd (Usher), Noah (Megan Fox), Nathan (Mark Hamill), Nayib (Gloria Estefan), Nicholas (Carl Sagan), and Nicolo (Stanley Tucci).
100 Baby Boy Names Starting with "N"
From Noah to Norm, there are plenty of popular boy names that start with "N" names to choose from for your baby boy. Here are 100 options to consider:
- Noah
- Nathan
- Nolan
- Nathaniel
- Nicholas
- Nash
- Niko
- Noel
- Nicolas
- Nasir
- Nico
- Nehemiah
- Nikolai
- Noor
- Nikolas
- Nixon
- Neil
- Nathanael
- Neo
- Nairobi
- Nelson
- Nori
- Nikko
- Norman
- Navi
- Nikola
- Noble
- Natanael
- Nile
- Nour
- Neal
- Nakoa
- Noam
- Neel
- Nyx
- Nikita
- Neymar
- Naim
- Niya
- Nestor
- Nolen
- Nigel
- Natan
- Naeem
- Nevin
- Nuncio
- Niles
- Namir
- Naylor
- Nino
- Nicco
- Nikolaos
- Nolyn
- Niccolo
- Neftali
- Nur
- Nils
- Nesbit
- Norwin
- Narek
- Nirvan
- Norm
- Neely
- Naseem
- Noland
- Nathen
- Norval
- Norris
- Newton
- Nero
- Norbert
- Ninel
- Navon
- Nazario
- Nima
- Nirel
- Nicol
- Nadav
- Nil
- Naoto
- Nedrick
- Nikodem
- Nicholl
- Niven
- Nethanel
- Niels
- Nimrod
- Norvell
- Niaz
- Normand
- Nishan
- Nadir
- Norwood
- Nuru
- Neale
- Nester
- Nadeem
- Nassor
- Newt
- Naresh