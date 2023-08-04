100 boy names that start with "N"

There are many options for parents searching for boy names that start with "N" before meeting their baby boy. In fact, one of the most popular boy names starts with "N."

According to the Social Security Administration's most recent data, Noah holds the No. 2 spot on the list of top boy names.

Famous figures who have "N" names include: singer Niall Horan, comedian and television host Nick Cannon, actor Norman Reedus, singer Neil Diamond, comedian Noel Fielding, jazz singer and musician Nat King Cole, actor Neil Patrick Harris and singer Neil Young.

Several celebrities have selected boy names that start with "N" for their baby boys, including Naviyd (Usher), Noah (Megan Fox), Nathan (Mark Hamill), Nayib (Gloria Estefan), Nicholas (Carl Sagan), and Nicolo (Stanley Tucci).

100 Baby Boy Names Starting with "N"

From Noah to Norm, there are plenty of popular boy names that start with "N" names to choose from for your baby boy. Here are 100 options to consider:

Noah

Nathan

Nolan

Nathaniel

Nicholas

Nash

Niko

Noel

Nicolas

Nasir

Nico

Nehemiah

Nikolai

Noor

Nikolas

Nixon

Neil

Nathanael

Neo

Nairobi

Nelson

Nori

Nikko

Norman

Navi

Nikola

Noble

Natanael

Nile

Nour

Neal

Nakoa

Noam

Neel

Nyx

Nikita

Neymar

Naim

Niya

Nestor

Nolen

Nigel

Natan

Naeem

Nevin

Nuncio

Niles

Namir

Naylor

Nino

Nicco

Nikolaos

Nolyn

Niccolo

Neftali

Nur

Nils

Nesbit

Norwin

Narek

Nirvan

Norm

Neely

Naseem

Noland

Nathen

Norval

Norris

Newton

Nero

Norbert

Ninel

Navon

Nazario

Nima

Nirel

Nicol

Nadav

Nil

Naoto

Nedrick

Nikodem

Nicholl

Niven

Nethanel

Niels

Nimrod

Norvell

Niaz

Normand

Nishan

Nadir

Norwood

Nuru

Neale

Nester

Nadeem

Nassor

Newt

Naresh