Parents-to-be expecting a son might consider Levi, Luka or Legend for their little boy. There are certainly no shortage of boy names that start with "L" for moms and dads to pick from.

In fact, it includes the No. 1 boy name in the United States for the past six years.

According to the most recent data compiled by the Social Security Administration, there have only been two "L" names for boys ranked in the top five in the past century: Liam and Logan.

Liam, now the No. 1 name for boys in the U.S., has been a top-rated moniker since 2013. In 2017, the top five names included two "L" names: Liam was No. 1 and Logan was No. 5.

Famous male personalities with "L" names throughout history include: Lionel Richie, LeBron James, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ludwig van Beethoven, Liam Neeson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Larry Bird, Luke Perry and Louis Armstrong.

Celebrities who have chosen "L" names for their sons include: Lars (Mel Gibson), Lazer Lee Louis (Diplo), Lazlo (Jason Biggs), Leafar (Kat Von D), Leland (Brendan Fraiser), Leo (Quentin Tarantino), Leonardo (Alec Baldwin), Levi (Matthew McConaughey), Liam (Tori Spelling), Louis (Prince William) and Luca (Hilary Duff).

100 Boy Names That Start With "L"

From Liam to Leviticus, there are so many boy names that start with "L" for new parents to consider for their son. Here are the top 100, according to the SSA: