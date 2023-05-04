Parents seeking baby boy names that start with “I” might choose a classic, like Isaac or Ian, or go for something more modern, like Ilay or Ismaeek.

While the Social Security Administration reports there have been no "I" names in the top five for boys for the past 100 years, "I" names remain popular for parents. Three names are currently in the top 100 boy names, including: Isaac (No. 40), Isaiah (No. 56) and Ian (No. 81).

Isaac, a name that welcomed 6,907 boys bearing the moniker in 2021, has been in the top 50 for boy names since 2001.

Ian has been a favorite among parents for more than two decades, reaching the height of popularity in 2003 and remaining in the top 100 ever since.

Famous male personalities with "I" names include: Isaac Newton, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen, Israel Kamakawiwoʻole, Isaiah Thomas and Ichiro Suzuki.

Celebrities who have given their baby boys “I” names include: Ignatius (Cate Blanchett), Indigo (Ryder Strong), Isaac (Ashley Graham), Isaiah (Carrie Underwood) and Ismail (Tan France).

100 Boy Names That Start With "I"

Whether having a name that starts with “I” is a longstanding family tradition or just a choice you’ve landed on for your new arrival, here are 100 baby boy names that start with “I” to consider: