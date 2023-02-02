Parents preparing to meet their baby son might be seeking a name that starts with a specific letter. For parents looking for boy names that start with "F," there are plenty of classic and unique options.
While Social Security Administration records indicate that there have not been any top boy names that start with "F" in the last 100 years, that doesn't mean options like Ford and Franklin have not seen popularity.
According to the SSA, boy names Finn, Ford and Fabian have all maintained popularity amongst parents since 2000 and classic boy name options like Frank or Franklin still rank.
Celebrities with "F" names include Francis Ford Coppola, Freddie Mercury, Frank Sinatra, Fred Rogers, Forest Whitaker, Fred Astaire, Frankie Muniz, Frankie Valli, French Montana and Frank Gifford.
Even celeb parents are joining in on the trend, welcoming little boys with "F" names like: Felix (Hugh Grant), Finn (Tori Spelling), Flynn (Orlando Bloom), Forest (Holly Madison), Freddie (Christina Ricci) and Future (Ciara).
100 Boy Names That Start With "F"
- Finn
- Ford
- Finnegan
- Frank
- Freddie
- Fredric
- Franklin
- Fletcher
- Fred
- Fitz
- Fenton
- Felix
- Fernão
- Fabian
- Faron
- Fenix
- Fedor
- Fishel
- Fulton
- Farrin
- Felipe
- Fischer
- Franco
- Fidel
- Florencio
- Flavio
- Filomeno
- Fraser
- Fox
- Fortune
- Fayiz
- Fuller
- Field
- Free
- Fachtna
- Fergal
- Floki
- Fukashi
- Fumihiro
- Fabio
- Fabrizio
- Faustino
- Fujio
- Fumio
- Fumito
- Fuyu
- Fen
- Farrell
- Fitzroy
- Faruq
- Felice
- Finneas
- Forrest
- Fayaz
- Farley
- Fenn
- Falken
- Fallow
- Falkner
- Farnell
- Flanagan
- Finley
- Fernando
- Farid
- Fuad
- Francisco
- Facundo
- Frances
- Fikri
- Fawzi
- Francis
- Finnian
- Festus
- Frankie
- Flynn
- Frederick
- Fingal
- Fallon
- Fitzgerald
- Floyd
- Fryer
- Foster
- Fiore
- Fosco
- Fonz
- Ferdinand
- Figaro
- Falk
- Franzel
- Fadi
- Fergus
- Floro
- Freyr
- Ferdie
- Foxen
- Franche
- Fran
- Frido
- Frye
- Frewin
Related video: