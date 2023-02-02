Parents preparing to meet their baby son might be seeking a name that starts with a specific letter. For parents looking for boy names that start with "F," there are plenty of classic and unique options.

While Social Security Administration records indicate that there have not been any top boy names that start with "F" in the last 100 years, that doesn't mean options like Ford and Franklin have not seen popularity.

According to the SSA, boy names Finn, Ford and Fabian have all maintained popularity amongst parents since 2000 and classic boy name options like Frank or Franklin still rank.

Celebrities with "F" names include Francis Ford Coppola, Freddie Mercury, Frank Sinatra, Fred Rogers, Forest Whitaker, Fred Astaire, Frankie Muniz, Frankie Valli, French Montana and Frank Gifford.

Even celeb parents are joining in on the trend, welcoming little boys with "F" names like: Felix (Hugh Grant), Finn (Tori Spelling), Flynn (Orlando Bloom), Forest (Holly Madison), Freddie (Christina Ricci) and Future (Ciara).

100 Boy Names That Start With "F"

Finn

Ford

Finnegan

Frank

Freddie

Fredric

Franklin

Fletcher

Fred

Fitz

Fenton

Felix

Fernão

Fabian

Faron

Fenix

Fedor

Fishel

Fulton

Farrin

Felipe

Fischer

Franco

Fidel

Florencio

Flavio

Filomeno

Fraser

Fox

Fortune

Fayiz

Fuller

Field

Free

Fachtna

Fergal

Floki

Fukashi

Fumihiro

Fabio

Fabrizio

Faustino

Fujio

Fumio

Fumito

Fuyu

Fen

Farrell

Fitzroy

Faruq

Felice

Finneas

Forrest

Fayaz

Farley

Fenn

Falken

Fallow

Falkner

Farnell

Flanagan

Finley

Fernando

Farid

Fuad

Francisco

Facundo

Frances

Fikri

Fawzi

Francis

Finnian

Festus

Frankie

Flynn

Frederick

Fingal

Fallon

Fitzgerald

Floyd

Fryer

Foster

Fiore

Fosco

Fonz

Ferdinand

Figaro

Falk

Franzel

Fadi

Fergus

Floro

Freyr

Ferdie

Foxen

Franche

Fran

Frido

Frye

Frewin

