100 boy names that start with 'E'

Parents seeking baby boy names that starts with “E” might choose a classic like Eric or something modern like Easton.
Two boy names have been in the top rankings for sons since 1922.Getty Images
/ Source: TODAY
By Kait Hanson

If a boy name that starts with "E" is at the top of your list, there are both modern and classic name choices for parents.

Maybe your baby boy is the next Erik, Ethan or Emmett. Or perhaps you're leaning toward a name like Emilio, Eashan or Elias.

According to the Social Security Administration, two boy names that start with "E" have been in the top rankings since 1922: Elijah and Ethan.

In both 2020 and 2021, Elijah held the no. 4 spot for baby boys in the United States.

Famous male personalities with "E" monikers include Emilio Estevez, Eminem, Elon Musk, Elvis Presley, Ed Sheeran, Eddie Murphy and Eamonn Walker.

Celebrities who have given their baby boys a name that starts with "E" include: Eduardo (Alec Baldwin), Edward (Tatyana Ali), Egypt (Alicia Keys), Elias (Michael Bublé), Elijah (Elton John), Emet (Lisa Loeb), Epik (Ray J), Exa (Elon Musk) and Eric (Simon Cowell).

Top 100 Boy Names That Start With "E"

Whether “E” names are a beloved family tradition, or you have your heart set on a name that starts with this specific letter, here are the top 100 baby boy names to consider:

  • Ethan
  • Eric
  • Eli
  • Easton
  • Edward
  • Ellis
  • Emmett
  • Emiliano
  • Elliott
  • Esteban
  • Emile
  • Ean
  • Evan
  • Everett
  • Eugene
  • Espen
  • Egypt
  • Eragon
  • Ebenezer
  • Edom
  • Ehud
  • Enrique
  • Eero
  • Emery
  • Edison
  • Everest
  • Enno
  • Elie
  • Eldad
  • Ephraim
  • Eashan
  • Elijah
  • Ezra
  • Edha
  • Ezekiel
  • Enda
  • Eldridge
  • Emmanuel
  • Enzo
  • Eddy
  • Eduardo
  • Ennis
  • Elia
  • Essex
  • Erik
  • Erle
  • Eppa
  • Ellwood
  • Eka
  • Elad
  • Elwin
  • Eash
  • Eabbe
  • Efran
  • Enoch
  • Evangelo
  • Errol
  • Euan
  • Essi
  • Evander
  • Elvis
  • Ely
  • Eastmund
  • Edu
  • Ellery
  • Elmo
  • Erec
  • Ernest
  • Ensley
  • Elroy
  • Eladio
  • Erasmo
  • Ercole
  • Euclid
  • Elais
  • Eldorado
  • Ernst
  • Elon
  • Exton
  • Edem
  • Elton
  • Ernesto
  • Eshan
  • Eros
  • Ervin
  • Efrain
  • Eadwyn
  • Earth
  • Earn
  • Eggbert
  • Esme
  • Eno
  • Erez
  • Erico
  • Emeril
  • Erwann
  • Edouard
  • Emile
  • Egon
  • Exra

