If a boy name that starts with "E" is at the top of your list, there are both modern and classic name choices for parents.

Maybe your baby boy is the next Erik, Ethan or Emmett. Or perhaps you're leaning toward a name like Emilio, Eashan or Elias.

According to the Social Security Administration, two boy names that start with "E" have been in the top rankings since 1922: Elijah and Ethan.

In both 2020 and 2021, Elijah held the no. 4 spot for baby boys in the United States.

Famous male personalities with "E" monikers include Emilio Estevez, Eminem, Elon Musk, Elvis Presley, Ed Sheeran, Eddie Murphy and Eamonn Walker.

Celebrities who have given their baby boys a name that starts with "E" include: Eduardo (Alec Baldwin), Edward (Tatyana Ali), Egypt (Alicia Keys), Elias (Michael Bublé), Elijah (Elton John), Emet (Lisa Loeb), Epik (Ray J), Exa (Elon Musk) and Eric (Simon Cowell).

Top 100 Boy Names That Start With "E"

Whether “E” names are a beloved family tradition, or you have your heart set on a name that starts with this specific letter, here are the top 100 baby boy names to consider:

Ethan

Eric

Eli

Easton

Edward

Ellis

Emmett

Emiliano

Elliott

Esteban

Emile

Ean

Evan

Everett

Eugene

Espen

Egypt

Eragon

Ebenezer

Edom

Ehud

Enrique

Eero

Emery

Edison

Everest

Enno

Elie

Eldad

Ephraim

Eashan

Elijah

Ezra

Edha

Ezekiel

Enda

Eldridge

Emmanuel

Enzo

Eddy

Eduardo

Ennis

Elia

Essex

Erik

Erle

Eppa

Ellwood

Eka

Elad

Elwin

Eash

Eabbe

Efran

Enoch

Evangelo

Errol

Euan

Essi

Evander

Elvis

Ely

Eastmund

Edu

Ellery

Elmo

Erec

Ernest

Ensley

Elroy

Eladio

Erasmo

Ercole

Euclid

Elais

Eldorado

Ernst

Elon

Exton

Edem

Elton

Ernesto

Eshan

Eros

Ervin

Efrain

Eadwyn

Earth

Earn

Eggbert

Esme

Eno

Erez

Erico

Emeril

Erwann

Edouard

Egon

Exra

