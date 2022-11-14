100 boy names that start with 'C'

Parents seeking a baby boy name that starts with “C” might choose a classic like Charles or go something modern like Cam.

According to the Social Security Administration, two "C" names for boys have been in top spots since 1922: Christopher and Charles. Christopher debuted in the top five in 1972, held the number one spot for boys from 1979-1994 and held a ranking until 2001.

Famous male personalities with “C” monikers include Charlie Chaplin, Clint Eastwood, Chris Pratt, Chadwick Boseman and Colin Jost.

Celebrities who have given their sons “C” names include: Cannon (Steph Curry), Cashmere Saint (Cam Newton), Cayden (Kevin Costner), Charlie (Tiger Woods), Cyrus (Claire Danes) and Cyan (Adriana Lima).

The TODAY team also includes some popular "C" names with Savannah Guthrie's son, Charles and TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer's oldest son, Calvin.

Top 100 Baby Boy Names That Start With "C"

Whether a “C” first name is a longstanding family tradition, or a name that starts with “C” is what is needed to achieve the ideal name rhythm for your son, here are 100 baby boy names to consider that start with the letter “C”:

Christopher

Charlie

Cooper

Carson

Caleb

Christian

Connor

Colton

Cale

Calvin

Clint

Chris

Chadwick

Colin

Cruz

Cody

Charles

Colson

Cade

Caspian

Coby

Curtis

Colten

Cain

Cedar

Channing

Courtney

Callum

Crosby

Cristiano

Clement

Cyril

Cael

Creighton

Chip

Chase

Cleve

Cameron

Carlos

Colt

Cash

Carl

Cary

Clayton

Cillian

Cutler

Corrie

Cedrick

Canelo

Chester

Crew

Caden

Cole

Casey

Corbin

Clark

Charley

Chesney

Chikao

Creed

Carmelo

Campbell

Chad

Conan

Chace

Clinton

Cesare

Calder

Carmine

Corbyn

Chaz

Cai

Chihiro

Chisato

Carlo

Camillo

Cairo

Cecil

Chane

Canon

Cordell

Cortland

Cromwell

Cristen

Chandler

Constantino

Clovis

Colbert

Clem

Conlon

Czar

Chance

Carlito

Crandall

Cayden

Cesar

Conrad

