100 boy names that start with 'C'

From Caleb to Colton, there are many great options for parents seeking a boy's name that starts with “C.”
Christopher debuted in the top five for baby boy names in 1972.Dario Gaona / Getty Images
By Kait Hanson

Parents seeking a baby boy name that starts with “C” might choose a classic like Charles or go something modern like Cam.

According to the Social Security Administration, two "C" names for boys have been in top spots since 1922: Christopher and Charles. Christopher debuted in the top five in 1972, held the number one spot for boys from 1979-1994 and held a ranking until 2001.

Famous male personalities with “C” monikers include Charlie Chaplin, Clint Eastwood, Chris Pratt, Chadwick Boseman and Colin Jost.

More baby name inspiration!

Celebrities who have given their sons “C” names include: Cannon (Steph Curry), Cashmere Saint (Cam Newton), Cayden (Kevin Costner), Charlie (Tiger Woods), Cyrus (Claire Danes) and Cyan (Adriana Lima).

The TODAY team also includes some popular "C" names with Savannah Guthrie's son, Charles and TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer's oldest son, Calvin.

Top 100 Baby Boy Names That Start With "C"

Whether a “C” first name is a longstanding family tradition, or a name that starts with “C” is what is needed to achieve the ideal name rhythm for your son, here are 100 baby boy names to consider that start with the letter “C”:

  • Christopher
  • Charlie
  • Cooper
  • Carson
  • Caleb
  • Christian
  • Connor
  • Colton
  • Cale
  • Calvin
  • Clint
  • Chris
  • Chadwick
  • Colin
  • Cruz
  • Cody
  • Charles
  • Colson
  • Cade
  • Caspian
  • Coby
  • Curtis
  • Colten
  • Cain
  • Cedar
  • Channing
  • Courtney
  • Callum
  • Crosby
  • Cristiano
  • Clement
  • Cyril
  • Cael
  • Creighton
  • Chip
  • Chase
  • Cleve
  • Cameron
  • Carlos
  • Colt
  • Cash
  • Carl
  • Cary
  • Clayton
  • Cillian
  • Cutler
  • Corrie
  • Cedrick
  • Canelo
  • Chester
  • Crew
  • Caden
  • Cole
  • Casey
  • Corbin
  • Clark
  • Charley
  • Chesney
  • Chikao
  • Creed
  • Carmelo
  • Campbell
  • Chad
  • Conan
  • Chace
  • Clinton
  • Cesare
  • Calder
  • Carmine
  • Corbyn
  • Chaz
  • Cai
  • Chihiro
  • Chisato
  • Carlo
  • Camillo
  • Cairo
  • Cecil
  • Chane
  • Canon
  • Cordell
  • Cortland
  • Cromwell
  • Cristen
  • Chandler
  • Constantino
  • Clovis
  • Colbert
  • Clem
  • Conlon
  • Czar
  • Chance
  • Carlito
  • Crandall
  • Cayden
  • Cesar
  • Conrad

Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a lifestyle reporter for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram or Twitter.