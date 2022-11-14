100 boy names that start with 'C'

Parents seeking a baby boy name that starts with “C” might choose a classic like Charles or go something modern like Cam.
According to the Social Security Administration, two "C" names for boys have been in top spots since 1922: Christopher and Charles. Christopher debuted in the top five in 1972, held the number one spot for boys from 1979-1994 and held a ranking until 2001.
Famous male personalities with “C” monikers include Charlie Chaplin, Clint Eastwood, Chris Pratt, Chadwick Boseman and Colin Jost.
Celebrities who have given their sons “C” names include: Cannon (Steph Curry), Cashmere Saint (Cam Newton), Cayden (Kevin Costner), Charlie (Tiger Woods), Cyrus (Claire Danes) and Cyan (Adriana Lima).
The TODAY team also includes some popular "C" names with Savannah Guthrie's son, Charles and TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer's oldest son, Calvin.
Top 100 Baby Boy Names That Start With "C"
Whether a “C” first name is a longstanding family tradition, or a name that starts with “C” is what is needed to achieve the ideal name rhythm for your son, here are 100 baby boy names to consider that start with the letter “C”:
- Christopher
- Charlie
- Cooper
- Carson
- Caleb
- Christian
- Connor
- Colton
- Cale
- Calvin
- Clint
- Chris
- Chadwick
- Colin
- Cruz
- Cody
- Charles
- Colson
- Cade
- Caspian
- Coby
- Curtis
- Colten
- Cain
- Cedar
- Channing
- Courtney
- Callum
- Crosby
- Cristiano
- Clement
- Cyril
- Cael
- Creighton
- Chip
- Chase
- Cleve
- Cameron
- Carlos
- Colt
- Cash
- Carl
- Cary
- Clayton
- Cillian
- Cutler
- Corrie
- Cedrick
- Canelo
- Chester
- Channing
- Crew
- Cooper
- Caden
- Cole
- Casey
- Corbin
- Clark
- Charley
- Chesney
- Chikao
- Creed
- Carmelo
- Campbell
- Chad
- Conan
- Chace
- Clinton
- Cesare
- Calder
- Carmine
- Corbyn
- Chaz
- Chester
- Cai
- Chihiro
- Chisato
- Carlo
- Camillo
- Cairo
- Cecil
- Chane
- Canon
- Cordell
- Cortland
- Cromwell
- Cristen
- Chandler
- Constantino
- Clovis
- Colbert
- Clem
- Conlon
- Czar
- Chance
- Carlito
- Crandall
- Cayden
- Cesar
- Conrad
Related video: