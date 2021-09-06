IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Here is your complete guide to the best Labor Day sales to shop right now

Danielle Fishel welcomes 2nd child, reveals significance of birthdate

The former "Boy Meets World" star and husband Jensen Karp were already parents to son Adler.
Fishel Karp, seen here in January 2020, is a mom for the second time.
Fishel Karp, seen here in January 2020, is a mom for the second time.Paul Archuleta / Getty Images
By Drew Weisholtz

Another boy meets world.

Former “Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel Karp revealed in an Instagram post Sunday that she has given birth to a son named Keaton.

·      Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

On 8/29/2021 we welcomed Keaton Joseph Karp to the world,” she captioned a trio of photos. “He was born on his deceased grandfather Larry’s birthday (like I prayed for!) and his middle name is an homage to his great grandfather who is still here to meet him at almost 98 years old.”

Fishel Karp and husband Jensen Karp are also parents to son Adler, 2. She noted that Adler is ecstatic to have a little brother.

“Adler is a super(hero) big brother and @jensenkarp and I are thrilled to have him home, healthy and safe, with us,” she wrote. “Also, Adler thinks my postpartum care tools are a lot more fun than I do.”

Fishel Karp announced she and Karp, who married in 2018, were expanding their family in an Instagram post on her 40th birthday in May.

“F O R T Y! I’ve never been more excited or hopeful for the next decade of my life,” she wrote, alongside a picture of her holding her stomach.

“I had a beautiful childhood, teenage years I still dream about, my 20’s were insane (and mostly miserable) and my 30’s brought me lows and highs but eventually I leveled out to a place of security,” she continued. “Security in who I am, what I believe, and with whom I want to spend precious time.

“I couldn’t be more grateful to enter my 40’s with my amazing husband and son, excitedly expecting the arrival of baby boy #2. My birthday wish is for all of you to tell someone how much you love them and walk through today with more patience than you normally might.”

In 2019, Fishel Karp and her husband welcomed Adler, who was born four weeks prematurely and spent three weeks in the NICU before his parents could take him home.

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.