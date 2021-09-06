Danielle Fishel welcomes 2nd child, reveals significance of birthdate

Another boy meets world.

Former “Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel Karp revealed in an Instagram post Sunday that she has given birth to a son named Keaton.

“On 8/29/2021 we welcomed Keaton Joseph Karp to the world,” she captioned a trio of photos. “He was born on his deceased grandfather Larry’s birthday (like I prayed for!) and his middle name is an homage to his great grandfather who is still here to meet him at almost 98 years old.”

Fishel Karp and husband Jensen Karp are also parents to son Adler, 2. She noted that Adler is ecstatic to have a little brother.

“Adler is a super(hero) big brother and @jensenkarp and I are thrilled to have him home, healthy and safe, with us,” she wrote. “Also, Adler thinks my postpartum care tools are a lot more fun than I do.”

Fishel Karp announced she and Karp, who married in 2018, were expanding their family in an Instagram post on her 40th birthday in May.

“F O R T Y! I’ve never been more excited or hopeful for the next decade of my life,” she wrote, alongside a picture of her holding her stomach.

“I had a beautiful childhood, teenage years I still dream about, my 20’s were insane (and mostly miserable) and my 30’s brought me lows and highs but eventually I leveled out to a place of security,” she continued. “Security in who I am, what I believe, and with whom I want to spend precious time.

“I couldn’t be more grateful to enter my 40’s with my amazing husband and son, excitedly expecting the arrival of baby boy #2. My birthday wish is for all of you to tell someone how much you love them and walk through today with more patience than you normally might.”

In 2019, Fishel Karp and her husband welcomed Adler, who was born four weeks prematurely and spent three weeks in the NICU before his parents could take him home.