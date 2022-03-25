Bindi Irwin and baby Grace look like twins in daughter’s 1st birthday photos

One year ago, Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell welcomed their little girl, Grace Warrior, into the world.

To commemorate her first birthday, the two shared pictures of her daughter's celebratory party on Instagram, and in every photo, Irwin and Grace looked almost identical.

Photos from the happy day show the mom and daughter smiling for the camera and playing with relatives. Grace wore a delicate white dress, while Irwin kept it casual in a polka-dotted top and jeans.

Irwin's mother, Terri, brother Robert, and Powell's parents, Chris and Shannon Powell, were also in attendance. The family also incorporated Irwin's father, the late Steve Irwin. In an emotional photo, the family posed with a Grace and a portrait of the famous "Crocodile Hunter.

“Happy Birthday to my graceful warrior,” Irwin wrote on Instagram. “One year of watching your beautiful heart bloom into the most extraordinary person. Grace, you have been an old soul from the very beginning. It is the greatest blessing to be your mama. I love you eternally, unconditionally and infinitely. ❤️.”

In another post, Irwin shared a video of Grace's birthday celebration, which included visits from Australian Zoo animals like an echidna, a cockatoo and turtles.

"Wild ONE," Irwin wrote in part in the video's caption, calling the event "a day to remember."

Powell also shared a photo of himself and his baby girl on her special day. In the sweet snap, he poses while wearing khakis and an olive-colored shirt while Grace beams for the camera.

“It’s been one year since you came into our lives and yet it feels like you’ve been with us forever,” Powell wrote. “I never knew I had so much love to give. Happy first birthday sweetheart❤️.”

The Australia Zoo’s official Instagram account also got in on the fun and made a post dedicated to baby Grace, sharing a photo of her and her parents laughing while posing in front of an elaborately decorated cake.

“Happy birthday to Grace Warrior🎉 It has been wonderful watching you grow with our wildlife family and khaki crew," wrote the zoo. "We can’t wait to celebrate you today! P.S. Your favourite tortoises hope you have a great day too🐢💕 .”

Irwin and Powell were celebrating more than just their daughter's birthday: The couple's wedding anniversary falls on the same date. The pair tied the knot in 2020.

On Thursday, Irwin posted a photo of herself and Powell on their wedding day and wrote, in part, “Here’s to love beyond my wildest dreams. ❤️"

On his own account, Powell shared an Instagram story of Irwin in her wedding dress.

"Happy anniversary to the most beautiful woman in the world," he wrote.

On Tuesday, Irwin teased Grace's birthday celebration when she shared an adorable video of her child growing up over the past year.

"Our Grace Warrior is almost one and this year has been the greatest of our lives," she captioned the clip.

