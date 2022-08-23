The best baby registries for expectant parents

Creating a baby registry as a first-time parent might be a mix of exciting and overwhelming. With so many baby registry options, it can be hard to narrow down which offers the most flexibility, or what baby registry is the easiest to use.

While the thought of creating a baby registry might be daunting, Abby Ludwig, vice president of parent education at Gugu Guru, told TODAY Parents that registries are important.

"Baby registries empower parents to feel prepared before welcoming their new bundle," Ludwig said. "For us, knowledge is power. The parenting journey is full of surprises, but feeling well prepared gives you the energy to handle these surprises."

When creating a registry, Ludwig recommends parents look at their current lifestyle first.

"My first question to anyone creating a registry is 'Do you consider yourself more of a minimalist or do you fall under the category of ‘bring on anything to make my life easier?’" Ludwig explained, adding that it can be very easy to be bogged down with “stuff."

She added, "There’s no sense in changing everything about your current preferences when you’re welcoming a new baby."

Related: Expecting a baby? The ultimate mental health checklist for moms and dads

Best places for baby registries

Baby registries that offer free gifts

Ludwig told TODAY Parents that "tons" of baby registry sites offer free gifts.

"buybuy BABY, for example, offers free goody bags when you create a registry in one of their stores," she said. "These bags are great (and) full of simple necessities that make the whole process a little more exciting."

Baby registries that offer flexibility

MyRegistry.com and Babylist both allow users to register from multiple stores on one list.

Best baby registries that offer discounts

Many retail locations offer parents a discount on items that remain on their registries, but some do expire quite quickly after baby’s arrival.

The buybuy BABY registry offers a 15% completion discount.

The Amazon registry offers a 15% completion discount.

"But be careful," Ludwig cautioned of Amazon's discount. "Because this expires 90 days after your set arrival date."

The Pottery Barn Kids registry offers a 20% completion discount.

The Target registry offers a 15% completion discount.

Easiest baby registry to navigate

Ludwig told TODAY Parents that she feels all baby registries have perks.

"However, the registry site I tend to go back to time and time again is buybuy BABY," she said, adding the site offers an easy-to-use interface with many products to choose from. "It also easily allows your gift givers to purchase and send to you without the hassle of having to mark items as purchased or input your address. Plus, it’s easy to find with a Google or website search."

Related: We asked parents for their nursery must-haves — here’s what made the cut

5 tips for parents creating a baby registry

Be specific.

Pick the colors, sizes, and items that you would love for your little one to have.

"It’s your registry and it’s OK to be specific to your own taste," Ludwig said.

Think past the newborn stage.

Newborn products are tremendously important, but your little one will outgrow them quickly.

"It’s OK to add highchairs, feeding supplies, and age-appropriate gear as they grow throughout that first year," Ludwig said.

Consider climate.

If you live in a place where there are four seasons, be sure to have winter gear appropriate for the age your child will be.

"You may need extra layers to keep your little one warm while on the go," Ludwig said. "If you live where it’s hot year round, you may want extra necessities to be able to spend some time outside."

Take into account your current lifestyle preferences.

"As I said before, no use in adding a ton of products if you’re a minimalist, or trying to go minimal, when you know you prefer to have what you want," Ludwig told TODAY Parents. "Stay true to yourself and if you need help finding multi-functional items, they do exist and are more popular than ever right now."

Do your own research, but try to have fun.

Ludwig said that the process of creating a baby registry can feel very overwhelming.

"Car seats and strollers alone can leave your head spinning," she said. "With new brands coming to market every two weeks in the baby world, don’t feel like you have to know everything right off the bat."